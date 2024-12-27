College football today: Bowl game schedule for Friday
College football’s bowl schedule marches on today with five postseason games on TV, including six teams representing Power Four teams on the field.
That includes one matchup with a Top 25 ranked team, but that could be the biggest mismatch on Friday’s football bowl schedule.
More ... 2024 college football bowl schedule
College football today: Bowl game schedule for Friday
All times Eastern, game lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Armed Forces Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Navy
Fri., Dec. 27 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -1
Oklahoma has a 75.7 percent chance to win the game, and is projected to defeat Navy by 9.3 points, according to the ESPN College Football Power Index computer prediction model.
-
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
Fri., Dec. 27 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Georgia Tech -3
Georgia Tech has a 52.2 percent chance to win the game and is projected to defeat Vanderbilt by 1 point, according to the FPI prediction model.
-
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
Fri., Dec. 27 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas Tech -2.5
Arkansas has a 56 percent chance to win the game, and is projected to defeat Texas Tech by 2.1 points, according to the FPI prediction model.
-
Holiday Bowl
Syracuse vs. Washington State
Fri., Dec. 27 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Syracuse -18
Syracuse has a 55 percent chance to win the bowl game, and is projected to defeat Washington State by 1.8 points, according to the FPI prediction model.
-
Las Vegas Bowl
USC vs. Texas A&M
Fri., Dec. 27 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -3.5
USC has a 51 percent chance to win the game outright, and is projected to be 0.3 points better than Texas A&M on the same field, according to the FPI prediction model.
-
College Football Playoff 2024 bracket
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State vs. Boise State
Tues., Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Penn State made a statement in a rout against SMU at home in the first round game, inspired by a defensive effort that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Now, the Broncos and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty await the Nittany Lions in the desert to test PSU’s strong run stop.
Line: Penn State -10.5
-
Peach Bowl
Texas vs. Arizona State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Quinn Ewers had a hot start and then the Longhorns’ run game took over, fielding two 100-yard rushers in a 38-24 victory against Clemson at home in the first round.
That sets up a quarterfinal meeting with the Big 12 champion Sun Devils and tailback Cam Skattebo, who has 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Line: Texas -13.5
-
Rose Bowl
Oregon vs. Ohio State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
The mood seemed dour in Columbus after the loss to Michigan, and then with news that Tennessee fans were apparently about to take over the Horseshoe, but the Buckeyes made the statement of the weekend by smashing one of the SEC’s best teams.
That sets up a rematch with the Big Ten champion Ducks, who beat OSU by a point back in October, and who boast one of college football’s most efficient and dynamic offenses.
Line: Ohio State -2.5
-
Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Wed., Jan. 1 | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Notre Dame opened a big lead on Big Ten challenger Indiana in the first round, with Jeremiyah Love scoring a 98-yard touchdown, the longest score in College Football Playoff history, and then leaned on its defense to carry the way.
And that defense could find an angle against a Georgia offense that almost certainly won’t have starting quarterback Carson Beck as he considers surgery for his injured elbow, leaving the inexperienced Gunner Stockton under center to take on the Irish.
Line: Georgia -2.5
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams