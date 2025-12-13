College football today: Games on TV, 2025 Heisman Trophy schedule
One of the greatest dates on the annual college football schedule gets underway today, as an historic rivalry matchup, the most prestigious award is handed out, and our first taste of the 2025 bowl season kicks off across the country.
With the Championship Weekend all sewn up and another slightly-controversial College Football Playoff field fully selected, the eyes of college football fans now turns to America's Game and the very first matchup of what will be an active bowl season with over two-dozen games to watch.
Meanwhile in New York, the most elite players in the nation gather as the 2025 Heisman Trophy is awarded.
Here’s how and what you should be watching today as it all plays out.
All times Eastern
Army vs. Navy
3 p.m. on CBS network
America’s Game returns to the field this weekend as college football’s greatest rivalry game gets underway. For the 126th time, it’s Army-Navy week.
Navy comes into this matchup with a 63-55-7 advantage over Army all-time, and as a nearly-touchdown favorite over its rivals in the 2025 edition of the game.
Army comes into Baltimore at 6-5 overall, but has won five of its last seven games to push over .500 on the season on the back of an improved second-half defense.
Navy is 9-2 and seeking a second-straight 10-win season for the first time in program history. It started 7-0 and was in American title contention for a time.
LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8 p.m. on ABC network
Boise State fell short of making it two-straight appearances in the College Football Playoff, but clinched a place in the LA Bowl by winning the Mountain West conference championship again.
Washington also hoped to contend for one of the final at-large places in the 12-team field, but those hopes were finally dashed after losing to rival Oregon in the regular season finale.
Boise State replaced the production of Ashton Jeanty on the ground with a trio of strong rushers in Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines, and Malik Sherrod, all of whom had at least 400 yards and 6 touchdowns, stacking up more than 2,700 combined scrimmage yards.
Washington ranks top-25 in scoring defense and never allowed more than three touchdowns in a single game against a schedule that included Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon.
Heisman Trophy schedule
The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 13 with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the main ABC network.
Heisman Trophy finalists
Fernando Mendoza: The Indiana quarterback led an historic 13-0 effort that included the first Big Ten title for the school since 1967 and leads college football with 33 passing touchdowns.
Diego Pavia: A signal caller at another smaller school having a great year, the Vanderbilt quarterback led his school to its first 10-win season, averaging over 460 total yards per game.
Jeremiyah Love: The only non-quarterback in New York, the Notre Dame tailback is third in the country with 18 rushing touchdowns.
Julian Sayin: His first season at the helm as the Ohio State quarterback resulted in an FBS-leading 78.4 percent completion mark and he never went under 70 percent in a single game for the undefeated Buckeyes.
College Football Playoff bracket
First Round Byes
No. 1 Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 Texas Tech
12 James Madison at 5 Oregon
Winner plays 4 Texas Tech
11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss
Winner plays 3 Georgia
10 Miami at 7 Texas A&M
Winner plays 2 Ohio State
9 Alabama at 8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Indiana
First team out: Notre Dame
Second team out: BYU
College Football Playoff rankings
Teams included in the College Football Playoff are in bold
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- USC
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tulane
- Houston
- Georgia Tech
- Iowa
- James Madison
- North Texas
