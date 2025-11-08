College football today: Week 11 scores, Top 25 games to watch now
College football kicks off its Week 11 schedule with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 11 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 11 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern
Indiana at Penn State
12 p.m. on Fox
This was supposed to be one of the games of the season. That is, before Penn State’s entire program imploded. Now it looks like another win for the Hoosiers, who lead college football in margin of victory.
Georgia at Mississippi State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Kirby Smart’s team hits the road looking to avoid another slow start, especially against a Bulldogs squad that has won just one game in SEC competition.
BYU at Texas Tech
12 p.m. on ABC
College GameDay is in town to catch this battle of top-ten ranked Big 12 title contenders, a massive confrontation that will directly impact the conference title, and consequently what the national championship field looks like.
Ohio State at Purdue
1 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Strange things have happened at Ross-Ade in recent years for a Buckeyes squad with national title aspirations, although this defense looks like college football’s best and Julian Sayin is completing more than 80 percent of his throws.
The Citadel at Ole Miss
1 p.m. on SEC Network+
Cupcake Week for the Rebels, who are predictably massive favorites here and in line to move further into College Football Playoff contention.
Texas A&M at Missouri
3:30 p.m. on ABC
A massive battle between the SEC’s last undefeated team and a Mizzou squad that is .500 in conference play and looking to play a huge spoiler and help their own fragile postseason hopes.
Oregon at Iowa
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Oregon could be walking into a trap against the Hawkeyes in this cross-country matchup. Iowa made the first CFP rankings and is 4-1 in Big Ten games, playing some tough defense that will challenge the Ducks’ skill threats.
Syracuse at Miami
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Once upon a time, the Hurricanes were the unbeatable ACC title favorites. Now, they’ve lost two of the last three, both against unranked teams, although the Orange are on a five-game losing skid, not scoring more than 18 points in any of those games.
Auburn at Vanderbilt
4 p.m. on SEC Network
Hugh Freeze is out of the picture, so we’ll see if that helps Auburn’s dormant offense come out of hiding against a Vanderbilt defense that has played well, and is now coming off last week’s loss at Texas.
Washington at Wisconsin
4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Washington made the College Football Playoff rankings on the back of a 6-2 overall record, and looks to stay above .500 in conference play in a road matchup against a Wisconsin team that is winless in Big Ten games and ranking last in FBS in scoring.
Wake Forest at Virginia
7 p.m. on ESPN
Virginia is nearly a touchdown favorite at home against the Demon Deacons, and apparently the ACC’s best hope for the playoff with the league’s best ranking in the CFP poll at No. 14.
Cal at Louisville
7 p.m. on ESPN2
Louisville is just a field goal away from being undefeated and has a legitimate path to finish with an 11-1 record and faces a Cal team that has lost three of its last four and one of the worst rushing offenses in the country.
LSU at Alabama
7:30 p.m. on ABC
One of the SEC’s great rivalries, even if LSU just canned Brian Kelly. What effect will it have on this matchup? With nothing to lose, could the Tigers upset the Crimson Tide? Bama has won seven straight and has 4 wins against AP ranked opponents.
Navy at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Navy has just one loss but is still unranked while the Irish have won six-straight games after the 0-2 start, but has to be on guard against a trap in this home tilt against a Midshipmen roster that leads college football in rushing production.