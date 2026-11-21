College Football Today: Week 12 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
The 2026 college football regular season is down to just two more weeks of action. And they still have everything on the line when it comes to playoff selection and postseason ambitions.
Major contenders are in action today in must-win games, and other top 25 teams are looking for any angle to move up the polls and earn the attention of the selection committee before it’s too late.
College Football Today: Week 12 Schedule, Top 25 Scores
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
LIVE: Week 12 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Early College Football Schedule
10 BYU at Kansas
Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: BYU -5.5
11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Wake Forest -21
14 Ohio State at Nebraska
Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -3
Vanderbilt at 24 Florida
Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Line: Florida -13.5
Wofford at 25 Ole Miss
Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | SECN+
Line: Ole Miss -50.5
20 Houston at West Virginia
Sat., Nov. 21 | 1 p.m. | TNT
Line: Houston -7
Afternoon College Football Games
Chattanooga at 3 Alabama
Sat., Nov. 21 | 2 p.m. | SECN+
Line: Alabama -48.5
15 Iowa at Illinois
Sat., Nov. 21 | 2:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Iowa -8.5
4 UCLA at Michigan
Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: UCLA -3.5
Arkansas at 5 Texas
Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas -20.5
8 Indiana at Washington
Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Indiana -7.5
LSU at 9 Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -1.5
12 Texas Tech at Baylor
Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Texas Tech -4.5
Texas A&M at 22 Oklahoma
Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:45 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma -7
Maryland at 18 USC
Sat., Nov. 21 | 5:15 p.m. | BTN
Line: USC -17.5
Primetime College Football Schedule
Virginia Tech at 7 Miami
Sat., Nov. 21 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -20.5
19 Arizona at Kansas State
Sat., Nov. 21 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Arizona -7.5
1 Georgia at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -14.5
SMU at 6 Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -20.5
16 Kentucky at Missouri
Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -4.5
Pittsburgh at 23 Louisville
Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Louisville -13.5
2 Utah at TCU
Sat., Nov. 21 | 9 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -8.5
San Diego State at 17 Boise State
Sat., Nov. 21 | 9:30 p.m. | USA Network
Line: Boise State -17.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.