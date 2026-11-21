The 2026 college football regular season is down to just two more weeks of action. And they still have everything on the line when it comes to playoff selection and postseason ambitions.

Major contenders are in action today in must-win games, and other top 25 teams are looking for any angle to move up the polls and earn the attention of the selection committee before it’s too late.

College Football Today: Week 12 Schedule, Top 25 Scores

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All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Early College Football Schedule

10 BYU at Kansas

Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: BYU -5.5

11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Wake Forest -21

14 Ohio State at Nebraska

Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -3

Vanderbilt at 24 Florida

Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Line: Florida -13.5

Wofford at 25 Ole Miss

Sat., Nov. 21 | 12 p.m. | SECN+

Line: Ole Miss -50.5

20 Houston at West Virginia

Sat., Nov. 21 | 1 p.m. | TNT

Line: Houston -7

Afternoon College Football Games

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Chattanooga at 3 Alabama

Sat., Nov. 21 | 2 p.m. | SECN+

Line: Alabama -48.5

15 Iowa at Illinois

Sat., Nov. 21 | 2:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Iowa -8.5

4 UCLA at Michigan

Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: UCLA -3.5

Arkansas at 5 Texas

Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas -20.5

8 Indiana at Washington

Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Indiana -7.5

LSU at 9 Tennessee

Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -1.5

12 Texas Tech at Baylor

Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Texas Tech -4.5

Texas A&M at 22 Oklahoma

Sat., Nov. 21 | 3:45 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma -7

Maryland at 18 USC

Sat., Nov. 21 | 5:15 p.m. | BTN

Line: USC -17.5

Primetime College Football Schedule

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Virginia Tech at 7 Miami

Sat., Nov. 21 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Miami -20.5

19 Arizona at Kansas State

Sat., Nov. 21 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Line: Arizona -7.5

1 Georgia at South Carolina

Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Georgia -14.5

SMU at 6 Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -20.5

16 Kentucky at Missouri

Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Missouri -4.5

Pittsburgh at 23 Louisville

Sat., Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Louisville -13.5

2 Utah at TCU

Sat., Nov. 21 | 9 p.m. | Fox

Line: Utah -8.5

San Diego State at 17 Boise State

Sat., Nov. 21 | 9:30 p.m. | USA Network

Line: Boise State -17.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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