College football today: Week 13 schedule, live scores for Top 25 games
College football kicks off its Week 13 schedule with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 13 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 13 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern
Rutgers at Ohio State
12 p.m. on Fox
Ohio State is more than 32 point favorites in its bid to stay undefeated and atop the College Football Playoff bracket this week.
Samford at Texas A&M
12 p.m. on SEC Network+
Samford has won a single game this season, and the Aggies will be on guard against a trap to preserve their undefeated record and current No. 3 seed.
Missouri at Oklahoma
12 p.m. on ABC
Missouri looks out of the playoff, but can still affect the postseason bracket against a Sooners team that played its way in with two major road wins.
Miami at Virginia Tech
12 p.m. on ESPN
Virginia Tech brought on James Franklin for the future, but in the present it has quite a challenge against Miami, currently the highest-ranked ACC team.
Charlotte at Georgia
12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Cupcake Week for the Bulldogs, who get a tune-up heading into a tough edition of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate against ACC fave Georgia Tech next week.
Eastern Illinois at Alabama
2 p.m. on SEC Network+
Alabama was stunned at home by Oklahoma a week ago in a second loss. While still in the playoff bracket, what happens next week at Auburn will be very consequential.
USC at Oregon
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Oregon is on the right side of the playoff bubble. USC isn’t. What happens here could change that.
Syracuse at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m. on NBC
The committee really likes the Irish, as long as they keep winning. Any slip-ups now, and they’re out. Syracuse shouldn’t be a threat.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Vandy needs a lot to happen to inch back up the playoff rankings, but a good showing here and a win over Tennessee next week could make things interesting.
Arkansas at Texas
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Texas might have played itself out of the bracket after a bad loss at Georgia, but a win here and over Texas A&M next week will give the selectors something to work with.
Tulane at Temple
3:45 p.m. on ESPNU
Tulane is right behind Navy and the current Group of Five selection in the playoff bracket and controls its own destiny to keep it that way.
Kansas State at Utah
4 p.m. on ESPN2
Utah could get to the Big 12 title game if more than a few scenarios play out. What they can do is keep winning, but K-State has won 3 of its last 4.
Michigan at Maryland
4 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Maryland gave Mike Locksley a vote of confidence, even if the Terps haven’t won a game since September, while Michigan has won four straight and gets Ohio State next.
TCU at Houston
4 p.m. on Fox
Houston can still make the Big 12 title bout by winning out, BYU losing out, and at least one more loss from Utah, Cincinnati, and Arizona State.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
7 p.m. on ESPN
Win, and Georgia Tech will play for the ACC championship. Win that game and they’re in the playoff, regardless of what happens against Georgia.
Tennessee at Florida
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Tennessee can’t get to the SEC Championship Game and it’s likely out of the playoff, but still has a shot at something worthwhile by beating two rivals in Florida and then Vandy.
Illinois at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Illinois is back in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 21, and more than a touchdown favorite against stinker Wisconsin on the road.
BYU at Cincinnati
8 p.m. on Fox
Both these teams are still in the Big 12 title hunt, albeit with some help from rivals. Cincy may have lost two straight, but is still very dangerous for the Cougars here.
Arizona State at Colorado
8 p.m. on ESPN2
Coach Prime has one Big 12 win in a season to forget, while the Sun Devils are still in the hunt, even if it will take, at latest count, 19 different scenarios for that to happen.