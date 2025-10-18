College football today: Week 8 scores, Top 25 games to watch now
College football kicks off its Week 8 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Today brings us several consequential matchups across the country, including five games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, three of which come from the SEC.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 8 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 8 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 8 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
LSU at Vanderbilt
12 p.m. on ABC
The bookies have named the Commodores a slight favorite at home since the open, making this a curious SEC clash that could potentially go either way, given Vandy’s own potent offense and LSU’s less-than-potent unit that still wants for a credible rushing threat.
Line: Vanderbilt -2.5
--
Georgia Tech at Duke
12 p.m. on ESPN
Sitting at 6-0 for the first time since 2011, the Yellow Jackets embark on another road trip against an unranked conference foe looking to stay perfect and one of the insurgent threats in the ACC championship picture moving deeper into October.
Line: Duke -3.5
--
Oklahoma at South Carolina
12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Things haven’t gone as well as the Gamecocks hoped coming off last season’s success, sitting at just 1-3 in SEC play a month into the conference slate, while the Sooners hope to pick up a much-needed win here after the Texas loss and facing a brutal stretch to end the year.
Line: Oklahoma -5.5
--
Ohio State at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Wisconsin boasts one of the country’s best home-field advantages but also one of college football’s very-worst scoring attacks, averaging around 15 points per game and now goes against arguably the nation’s best overall defense from the reigning national champs.
Line: Ohio State -25.5
--
Michigan State at Indiana
3:30 p.m. on Peacock
Fresh off one of the biggest wins in program history, the Hoosiers return home looking to avoid a trap against a Spartans team yet to win a Big Ten game and looking for a monster upset of its own.
Line: Indiana -27.5
--
Texas A&M at Arkansas
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Yet to win an SEC game and in the midst of a midseason coaching change, the Razorbacks nonetheless gave the Vols a scare on the road last week and want to do some of the same against a confident Aggies squad that hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in SEC play.
Line: Texas A&M -7.5
--
Ole Miss at Georgia
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Coming off a listless performance against unranked Washington State, the undefeated Rebels look to play a little more inspired against a Bulldogs team they beat in a signature win a year ago, but now have to go between the hedges against the reigning SEC champs.
Line: Georgia -6.5
--
Texas Tech at Arizona State
4 p.m. on Fox
Undefeated and playing some of the nation’s most dominant defense, the Red Raiders look to take the next step on the road against the reigning Big 12 champions, themselves on the slide after losing their first conference game and with 2 overall losses.
Line: Texas Tech -6.5
--
Memphis at UAB
4 p.m. on ESPN2
Finally ranked after playing to a 6-0 record, the No. 22 Tigers look to stay undefeated in American play on the road against a team yet to record a league win while not looking ahead yet to key future games against the likes of USF, Tulane, and Navy.
Line: Memphis -21.5
--
Oregon at Rutgers
6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Rutgers hasn’t won a Big Ten game yet this season despite playing some of the best passing offense in the country, and now face another stiff test against a Ducks team coming off its first loss of the year.
Line: Oregon -17.5
--
Washington State at Virginia
6:30 p.m. on The CW Network
Among the worst rushing and scoring offenses in the country, the Cougars have allowed 59 points in two different games but played Ole Miss remarkably close on the road, and now get another shot against a recently-ranked Virginia side that can move the ball well.
Line: Virginia -17.5
--
Texas at Kentucky
7 p.m. on ESPN
Coming off a triumphant victory against the rival Sooners, the Longhorns look to play their way back into relevance with a road trip against a Wildcats program that has flailed in conference in Mark Stoops’ tenure, going 0-3 in SEC play this fall.
Line: Texas -12.5
--
Tennessee at Alabama
7:30 p.m. on ABC
The Third Saturday in October went the Vols’ way a year ago in one of Kalen DeBoer’s low moments, and now he’ll look to correct the record against one of Alabama’s ancient rivals in search of a fourth-straight victory against a ranked SEC opponent.
Line: Alabama -9.5
--
USC at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m. on NBC
The Greatest Intersectional Rivalry in college football is technically on the verge of extinction as the schools are yet to have an agreement in place after this year. In the meantime, the Trojans look to preserve their new ranking while the Irish try to keep their win streak alive since starting 0-2.
Line: Notre Dame -10.5
--
Florida Atlantic at USF
7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
One of a few Group of Five contenders in the early College Football Playoff race, USF is ranked again at 5-1 overall and perfect through two games in conference play.
Line: USF -20.5
--
Missouri at Auburn
7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Winless after three games in SEC play, Auburn faces another big obstacle against the ranked Tigers, who played Alabama close at home in their first loss of the season, but come into this game playing some of college football’s highest-scoring offense.
Line: Missouri -1.5
--
Utah at BYU
8 p.m. on Fox
The Holy War kicks off under the lights between two schools looking to get a vital early leg-up in the competitive Big 12 title picture. Utah has one loss already but has put up more than 40 points in two-straight wins, while BYU is undefeated but was nearly upset at Arizona last week.
Line: Utah -3.5
--
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. on ESPN2
Cincy finally cracked the rankings after moving to 3-0 in Big 12 play and is just a field goal against Nebraska away from being undefeated and a more than three-touchdown favorite heading into a matchup against the hapless Cowboys amid their first coaching change in 20 years and winless in conference.
Line: Cincinnati -23.5
--