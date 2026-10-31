Trick or Treat: College Football Top 25 Teams With Most to Fear on Halloween

Halloween has arrived on the college football calendar, and a handful of Top 25 programs are staring down matchups that could turn their seasons into genuine horror stories if things go wrong.

From trap games and missing star quarterbacks to ranked rivals with nothing to lose, these five teams have more reason than most to feel a little uneasy when the lights come on this weekend.

All game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Don’t Peek at the Irish — Tar Heels Are Waiting in the Dark

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No. 1 Miami at North Carolina

Trick or Treat? Treat. Sure, a few college football hopefuls have dropped a game they were supposed to win either coming out of a big win or going into a bigger matchup. USC losing at Wisconsin. BYU losing at UCF. Texas Tech getting upset at Cincinnati. Tennessee at South Carolina.

Are the Hurricanes next on that list? AP top-ranked Miami goes to Notre Dame next week, so there’s a modest chance it looks ahead to that matchup and starts a little too slow against Bill Belichick’s defense. Very modest. We shouldn’t see a new No. 1 team this week.

Line: Miami -14 | Total: 53.5

Can Texas Tech Exorcise Last Week’s Demons?

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No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona

Trick or Treat? Trick. Texas Tech fell from the ranks of the undefeated last week when just about no one expected it to. Going on the road to unranked Cincinnati, the reigning Big 12 champs suddenly couldn’t move the ball and their stout run-stop couldn’t stop the Bearcats.

The Red Raiders do a lot of things well, but none quite as well as they did last season. They can get some pressure on the inside against Fifita, but this offense is very inconsistent. Arizona’s isn’t when it throws the football. And it can get its receivers behind Texas Tech’s tacklers.

Line: Texas Tech -3.5 | Total: 54.5

Freshman Under the Lights: Ohio State’s Halloween Horror Story

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No. 2 Ohio State at USC

Trick or Treat? Treat. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone actually projecting that the Trojans will upset the Buckeyes in this situation. But one massive hole in the Ohio State offense could make this much more interesting than most expected.

Julian Sayin is out indefinitely with a throwing-arm injury, opening up a massive vacancy at the quarterback position. That could put a dent in Jeremiah Smith’s other-worldly production, and the Buckeyes’ secondary will be tested by an expert USC offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Line: Ohio State -6.5 | Total: 51.5

Road Fright: Utah Must Survive Halloween Night at Nippert

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No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati

Trick or Treat? Trick. Another shot at getting upset on the road off a big win? Utah moved decisively into first place in the competitive Big 12 standings after taking down Houston a week ago. Now they go across the country against the confident Bearcats.

Can they do it again? Cincinnati put up a 21-point second quarter to help take out Texas Tech last week and are in an ideal position to make it two-straight in this conference. Utah can move the ball in the air on this team, but they’re also turning it over a lot right now.

Line: Utah -7 | Total: 56.5

Cocktail Party of Horrors: Gators Could Have One Edge on Georgia

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No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia

Trick or Treat? Treat. Bookies are giving double-digit points to Georgia against Florida, but don’t punch that ticket just yet. Gunner Stockton and the Bulldog skill targets can definitely beat the Gators’ secondary, the worst in the SEC right now.

Jon Sumrall-coached teams are 37-3 in their last 40 games when rushing for 125 yards, and they do have some statement wins against Ole Miss and Texas this season.

If they can move the ball early on the Georgia front, the Gators can make this very interesting for a Bulldog team that just lost to unranked Auburn. An outright upset? We won’t go that far, but Florida has the people to make this a game.

Line: Georgia -11.5 | Total: 56.5

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