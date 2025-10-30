College football on TV today: How to watch Week 10 games on Thursday
Before most of the action kicks off on Saturday, college football gets an early start today, with two games across the country outside the Power Four, including one in the Group of Five that could play a role in what the upcoming postseason field may look like in the future.
Tulane is one of those squads taking the field on Thursday, and while it hasn’t done enough yet to earn a place in the AP rankings, voters are gaining confidence in this team, which could inch itself inside the playoff bubble if all goes well tonight.
Here’s what you need to know about college football’s early games getting underway today, and how you can watch all the action unfold.
College football today: Week 10 schedule for Thursday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marshall at Coastal Carolina
Thurs., Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
A pair of teams sitting neck-and-neck right near the top of the Sun Belt standings, with the winner set to take a definitive hold on the second-place spot behind James Madison.
Coastal opened the season at 2-3 but has come back following consecutive wins against UL Monroe and Appalachian State, and facing a winnable schedule that should put this program back in a bowl game.
They rank just eighth in the Sun Belt in rushing this year, but the ground game has improved over those last two wins, stacking up 532 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Marshall has improved its offensive output in recent weeks, scoring more than 40 points per game in four-straight games behind the play of quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who also leads the unit in rushing production.
Coastal allows nearly 29 points per game and almost 6 yards per snap, ranking among the bottom third in FBS in success rate on defense, and have issues stopping the run.
Line: Marshall -6.5
Tulane at UTSA
Thurs., Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
All eyes are on Jon Sumrall, not only because he’s coached this Green Wave team into playoff consideration in a competitive American Conference, but also because his name has come up in the tidal wave of rumors around the LSU head coaching vacancy.
He’s put a firm denial on that talk, instead deflecting towards his team’s more immediate goals, like taking on a UTSA squad that, while it’s struggled at 3-4 overall with a 1-2 American record, is still better than .500, 2-1, at home.
Tulane enters this weekend within striking distance near the top of the American standings, just behind undefeated first-place Navy, but has to be in top form while hoping for some more chaos in order to stay in position to play for the league title.
The Green Wave is perfect in conference play, but has a 25-point loss to Ole Miss, a one-loss SEC contender playing dominant football that could actually help this G5 team’s chances later on.
Jake Retzlaff is Tulane’s offense right now, completing over 61 percent of his throws with 6 TDs and 1 pick, while also pacing its ground game with 450 yards, averaging over 6 yards per touch, with 8 additional touchdowns.
Line: Tulane -5.5