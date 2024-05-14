College GameDay reveals Week 1 Destination for 2024 Season
One of the biggest early dates on the college football schedule has been announced as ESPN revealed its destination for College GameDay in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
ESPN will be on campus in College Station for when Texas A&M hosts Notre Dame in their regular season opener on Saturday, August 31st.
ESPN also announced that the main ABC network will show the primetime matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Aggies at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.
That marks the conclusion of a triple-header on the network that begins with another marquee non-conference game between Georgia and Clemson set for 12 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
Miami vs. Florida follows that matchup at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the network.
ESPN hasn't been on campus at Texas A&M since back during the 2018 football season and makes its return in time to see the debut of new head coach Mike Elko, who replaced Jimbo Fisher to lead the Aggies' program.
A&M parted ways with Fisher after a 5-7 showing last season and brought on the former Duke head coach, who went 16-9 over the last two seasons with the Blue Devils.
Marcus Freeman enters his third year with Notre Dame, going 10-3 a year ago, and needing to replace key personnel, especially on offense after losing quarterback Sam Hartman, tailback Audric Estime, and offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M haven't met on the football field since 2001, when the Aggies defeated the Fighting Irish, 24-3, at Kyle Field.
College GameDay will make its formal debut overseas, as ESPN is set to broadcast the Week 0 matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech live from Dublin on Sat., Aug. 24.
