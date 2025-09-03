ESPN announces Vegas Kickoff Classic future lineup additions
ESPN has expanded its Week 1 Vegas Kickoff Classic lineup through 2030. ESPN had previously announced a pair of 2027 games and one for 2029, but supplemented that announcement with games slated for 2028 and 2030. A pair of FCS matchups supplement three power conference battles on ESPN's future radar.
Newly Announced Games
ESPN announced a 2028 battle between Big 12 BYU and Pac-12 Oregon State. This renews a matchup last explored in 2013, with Oregon State holding a 6-5 all-time lead in the rivalry. The two teams previously played in Las Vegas in the 2009 Las Vegas Bowl, which BYU won 44-20.
The slated 2030 game might be an even bigger deal, as two former conference rivals will renew acquaintances. Texas Tech of the Big 12 will face SEC foe Arkansas to open their respective seasons in Vegas. Those teams are certainly familiar to each other as the faced off in the 2024 Liberty Bowl. Arkansas won that game 39-26. The Razorbacks hold the all-time series lead 30-8.
The exact dates, times, and TV channels will be determined at a later date, but the slate will take place on the opening weekend of the college football season at Allegiant Stadium the home of the L.A. Raiders.
Previously announced games
The 2027 games were previously announced and are already set. On Saturday, September 4, 2027, Miami from the ACC will battle Big 12 foe Utah. Those two teams have actually never faced each other and ESPN has indicated that it will bill the game as the "Battle of the U."
Earlier that weekend, another game will be played between FCS powers North Dakota State and Montana State. NDSU has won ten FCS national titles, including the 2024 crown. Montana State has one FCS crown, but those teams met in the 2024 title game, with NDSU winning 35-32.
The other announced game was another FCS battle, this one slated for 2029. Montana and South Dakota State will face off in that game. Montana has won a pair of FCS titles as has SDSU, which won back-to-back 2022 and 2023 titles.