ESPN announces College GameDay location for Week 11
College football’s most consequential game could be played in Big 12 country this coming weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.
ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in Lubbock, Texas, to take in a major Big 12 showdown between Texas Tech and BYU in Week 11 action on Saturday.
Battle of Big 12 title contenders
As expected, there’s plenty of competition at the top of the Big 12 standings as we move into November football, and both these teams are directly involved.
BYU remains the last undefeated team remaining in the competitive Big 12 as we move into the final month of the regular season at 8-0, with a perfect 5-0 mark in conference competition, too.
Texas Tech has one loss in conference play, a four-point result against reigning Big 12 champ Arizona State, but since then has scored 85 combined points in wins against Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
Playoff implications
What happens in this game should help influence what happens in the College Football Playoff selection committee room, taken together with whatever these teams will do in the future.
The winner of this matchup will be in prime position to earn a bid in the Big 12 Championship Game, albeit with more consequential football yet to be played in the final few weeks of the season.
Between the two, BYU appears to have the tougher schedule to finish the regular season.
In addition to the road test against the Red Raiders this coming weekend, the Cougars will host TCU before traveling to ranked Cincinnati and then closing at home against UCF.
Texas Tech will play at home against UCF and then finish at West Virginia, two of the four lowest-placed teams in the Big 12 standings.
