Florida State Football Schedule 2024

James Parks

Aug. 24 vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin)
Sept. 2 vs. Boston College
Sept. 7 Idle
Sept. 14 vs. Memphis
Sept. 21 vs. California
Sept. 28 at SMU
Oct. 5 vs. Clemson
Oct. 12 Idle
Oct. 18 at Duke
Oct. 26 at Miami
Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina
Nov. 9 at Notre Dame
Nov. 16 Idle
Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 30 vs. Florida
Dec. 7 ACC Championship

Florida State football schedule analysis

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Series: Florida State, 15-11-1
Last game: FSU, 41-16 (2022)

Boston College Eagles
Series: Florida State, 15-5
Last game: FSU, 31-29 (2023)

Memphis Tigers
Series: Florida State, 10-7
Last game: FSU, 35-3 (1990)

California Golden Bears
Series: No previous games

SMU Mustangs
Series: No previous games

Clemson Tigers
Series: Florida State, 21-15
Last game: FSU, 31-24 (2023)

Duke Blue Devils
Series: Florida State, 20-0
Last game: FSU, 38-20 (2023)

Miami Hurricanes
Series: Miami, 35-33
Last game: FSU, 27-20 (2023)

North Carolina Tar Heels
Series: Florida State, 17-3
Last game: FSU, 35-25 (2021)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Series: Florida State, 6-5
Last game: ND, 41-38 (2021)

Charleston So. Buccaneers
Series: Florida State, 2-0
Last game: FSU, 52-8 (2016)

Florida Gators
Series: Florida, 37-28-2
Last game: FSU, 24-15 (2023)

College Football Playoff schedule

Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl

Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship

