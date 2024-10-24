Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday night
Football returns to our TV screens today as Thursday night action gets underway across the country, with two college football games and the traditional early NFL matchup. Here’s what you need to know as today’s football schedule kicks off under the lights.
First up is a clash between two of the more accomplished teams in the Sun Belt that will determine first place in the division, with one team looking to stay undefeated in conference play and another hoping to avoid falling to .500.
Power Four action kicks off shortly afterwards, with an ACC matchup from the Steel City as No. 19 ranked Pittsburgh looks to remain one of college football’s 10 undefeated teams against an upset-minded Syracuse hoping to take a big step in a competitive top half of the conference.
NFC teams face off from Los Angeles in a game with one team coming off its first loss hoping to avoid a second, and another looking to build some momentum after a slow start with some elite receiver help coming back from injuries.
Here’s what you need to know as the football schedule gets underway from coast to coast today.
Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday night
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
~
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
Thurs., Oct. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Old Dominion -1
FPI pick: Georgia Southern 53.8%
Ga. Southern: The Eagles (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) have improved defensively, allowing 176 fewer yards in their last 3 games than their first 4 matchups combined, and haven’t surrendered a rushing TD in 2 games. Overall, the team is a solid 5-2 against the spread this season.
Old Dominion: Dual threat quarterback Colton Joseph has averaged nearly 178 passing yards and over 92 rushing yards with 8 combined touchdowns in the last 3 games, and the Monarchs (3-4, 2-1) play physical up front as one of the Sun Belt’s most productive teams generating negative plays.
~
Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Thurs., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -5.5
FPI pick: Pittsburgh 69.5%
Syracuse: The Orange are just 2 points away from being undefeated this season, thanks to a markedly improved vertical game, ranked No. 2 nationally with 365 yards per game behind quarterback Kyle McCord, who has 2,160 yards and 19 touchdowns, tied for 5th among FBS passers.
Pittsburgh: What a turnaround after Pitt won 3 games last season, this week coming in undefeated, ranking 9th in the country in run defense by allowing just 3 yards per carry, 18th in fewest yards per play surrendered, and quarterback Eli Holstein throwing for more than 300 yards in 4 of 6 games at the helm of the nation’s 10th most productive scoring offense with 41 points on average.
~
If you’re interested in the NFL, this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football brings us a battle of NFC hopefuls from the City of Angels.
Vikings at Rams
Thurs., Oct. 24 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Vikings -3
FPI pick: Vikings 53.7%
Vikings: Undefeated no more after losing a close one at home to Detroit last week, Minnesota is still on a short list of Super Bowl hopefuls at this early stage, although it comes into this game ranked just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in passing defense, which could be a vulnerability this week.
Rams: Despite rumors he could be traded soon, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return after missing 4 games with an ankle injury, and his production is sorely needed in an offense that has struggled without him. Likewise for Puka Nacua, who reports suggest could play, as well.
~
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams