Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday night
College football’s bowl schedule marches on today with one game kicking off in New Orleans, and while it won’t get as much attention as another game in that city later on, it will be our first look at two teams making their FBS postseason debut.
Sun Belt teams have taken a 2-0 lead in College Football Bowl Season, while the AAC and Mountain West had a good early showing, as Memphis took down West Virginia and UNLV beat Cal in their respective bowl games so far.
Here’s your look at the complete football schedule for today as the Thursday night action kicks off.
Football games today: Thursday night schedule
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
Thurs., Dec. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Georgia Southern -3.5
Sam Houston may not light it up on offense, ranking 103rd nationally in scoring and 123rd in passing, but it plays tough defense, allowing just 19 points per game and is among college football’s most productive rushing units, posting more than 190 yards on average.
Georgia Southern finished second in the Sun Belt East standings and boast a solid rotation of skill players who could take advantage of that Bearkats defense which, while it was productive this season, is missing a lot of pieces.
The computer models favor the Eagles in this matchup over the Bearkats.
Georgia Southern has a 59.9 percent chance to win the game, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction models.
That system gives Sam Houston a 40.1 percent shot to pull off the upset.
For those of you inclined to the NFL side of things, the pigskin pros are putting on another edition of Thursday Night Football later on tonight.
Broncos at Chargers
Thurs., Dec. 19 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Chargers -3
The calculus is fairly easy for Denver: win, and you’re in the playoffs. Even if it doesn’t, it still has an 85 percent chance to make the postseason, according to the league’s figures.
And for the Chargers, it’s a 97 percent chance to make the playoff by beating Denver, and a 73 percent chance to make it with a loss here.
Football Power Index models forecast that Los Angeles will win the game with 57.7 percent likelihood, while Denver has a 42 percent chance to win.
