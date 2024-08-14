Georgia Football Schedule 2024
Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 14 at Kentucky
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 vs. Auburn
Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Idle
Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. UMass
Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 7 SEC Championship
Georgia football schedule analysis
Clemson Tigers
All-time series: Georgia, 43-18-4
Last game: Georgia, 10-3 (2021)
Tenn. Tech Golden Eagles
All-time series: Georgia, 2-0
Last game: Georgia, 38-0 (2009)
Kentucky Wildcats
All-time series: Georgia, 63-12-2
Last game: Georgia, 51-13 (2023)
Alabama Crimson Tide
All-time series: Alabama, 43-26-4
Last game: Alabama, 27-24 (2023)*
* SEC Championship Game
Mississippi State Bulldogs
All-time series: Georgia, 20-6
Last game: Georgia, 45-19 (2022)
Texas Longhorns
All-time series: Texas, 4-1
Last game: Texas, 28-21 (2019)*
* Sugar Bowl
Florida Gators
All-time series: Georgia, 55-44-2
Last game: Georgia, 43-20 (2023)
Ole Miss Rebels
All-time series: Georgia, 33-12-1
Last game: Georgia, 52-17 (2023)
Tennessee Volunteers
All-time series: Georgia, 28-23-2
Last game: Georgia, 38-10 (2023)
UMass Minutemen
All-time series: Georgia, 1-0
Last game: Georgia, 66-27 (2018)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
All-time series: Georgia, 71-41-5
Last game: Georgia, 31-23 (2023)
College Football Playoff schedule
Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl
Semifinals
Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship
