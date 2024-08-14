College Football HQ

LSU Football Schedule 2024

The full LSU Tigers football schedule for the 2024 season.

The complete LSU Tigers football schedule for the 2024 season.
The complete LSU Tigers football schedule for the 2024 season.
LSU Football Schedule 2024

Sept. 1 vs. USC (Las Vegas)
Sept. 7 vs. Nicholls
Sept. 14 at South Carolina
Sept. 21 vs. UCLA
Sept. 28 vs. South Alabama
Oct 5 Idle
Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 19 at Arkansas
Oct. 26 at Texas A&M
Nov. 2 Idle
Nov. 9 vs. Alabama
Nov. 16 at Florida 
Nov. 23 vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma
Dec. 7 SEC Championship

LSU football schedule analysis

USC Trojans
All-time series: Tied, 1-1
Last game: LSU, 23-3 (1984)

Nicholls Colonels
All-time series: No previous games

South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series: LSU, 19-2-1
Last game: LSU, 52-24 (2020)

UCLA Bruins
All-time series: UCLA, 1-0
Last game: UCLA, 38-27 (2021)

South Alabama Jaguars
All-time series: No previous games

Ole Miss Rebels
All-time series: LSU, 65-42-4
Last game: Ole Miss, 55-49 (2023)

Arkansas Razorbacks
All-time series: LSU, 44-23-2
Last game: LSU, 34-31 (2023)

Texas A&M Aggies
All-time series: LSU, 36-23-3
Last game: LSU, 42-30 (2023)

Alabama Crimson Tide
All-time series: Alabama, 56-27-5
Last game: Alabama, 42-28 (2023)

Florida Gators
All-time series: LSU, 34-33-3
Last game: LSU, 52-35 (2023)

Vanderbilt Commodores
All-time series: LSU, 24-7-1
Last game: LSU, 41-7 (2020)

Oklahoma Sooners
All-time series: LSU, 2-1
Last game: LSU, 63-28 (2019)*
* Playoff semifinal

College Football Playoff schedule

Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl

Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship

