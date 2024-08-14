LSU Football Schedule 2024
Sept. 1 vs. USC (Las Vegas)
Sept. 7 vs. Nicholls
Sept. 14 at South Carolina
Sept. 21 vs. UCLA
Sept. 28 vs. South Alabama
Oct 5 Idle
Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 19 at Arkansas
Oct. 26 at Texas A&M
Nov. 2 Idle
Nov. 9 vs. Alabama
Nov. 16 at Florida
Nov. 23 vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma
Dec. 7 SEC Championship
LSU football schedule analysis
USC Trojans
All-time series: Tied, 1-1
Last game: LSU, 23-3 (1984)
Nicholls Colonels
All-time series: No previous games
South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series: LSU, 19-2-1
Last game: LSU, 52-24 (2020)
UCLA Bruins
All-time series: UCLA, 1-0
Last game: UCLA, 38-27 (2021)
South Alabama Jaguars
All-time series: No previous games
Ole Miss Rebels
All-time series: LSU, 65-42-4
Last game: Ole Miss, 55-49 (2023)
Arkansas Razorbacks
All-time series: LSU, 44-23-2
Last game: LSU, 34-31 (2023)
Texas A&M Aggies
All-time series: LSU, 36-23-3
Last game: LSU, 42-30 (2023)
Alabama Crimson Tide
All-time series: Alabama, 56-27-5
Last game: Alabama, 42-28 (2023)
Florida Gators
All-time series: LSU, 34-33-3
Last game: LSU, 52-35 (2023)
Vanderbilt Commodores
All-time series: LSU, 24-7-1
Last game: LSU, 41-7 (2020)
Oklahoma Sooners
All-time series: LSU, 2-1
Last game: LSU, 63-28 (2019)*
* Playoff semifinal
College Football Playoff schedule
Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl
Semifinals
Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship
