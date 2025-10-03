Previewing the rivalry games in College Football this weekend
The first college football weekend in October does not feature a lot of rivalry games, but those schools that do meet their rivals on Saturday have important contests to win. Four Top 25 schools are featured in the rivalry contests this weekend. There are also four teams that rank among the FBS unbeatens that could face their first loss of the season.
*All times Eastern
No. 22 Illinois at Purdue, Saturday noon
There are few college football rivalry trophies cooler than the Purdue Cannon, awarded to the winner of the Illinois-Purdue football contest. Legend goes that in the 14th meeting between the two schools, which are separated by just 90 miles, Purdue students brought a cannon to Illinois they intended to shoot after their Boilermakers won. Although Purdue did win the game 29-0, Illinois students found the cannon and commandeered it so it could not be fired. The original cannon is considered lost since 1943, but the rivalry remains one of the most closely contested in the Big Ten, with Purdue holding a 48-46-6 series lead. There have been many momentous meetings between the two programs, including last year’s overtime thriller in Champaign that Illinois won 50-49.
Air Force at Navy, Saturday noon
This is not Army-Navy, but any time two service academies take the field against each other there is a natural rivalry. Officially, the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy compete in one of three games that make up the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which is awarded to the Academy that has the best record each season that Army, Navy and Air Force all face each other on the gridiron. Unofficially, Air Force and Navy have a healthy, though respectful, disdain for the other program. Air Force holds the overall lead in the series 32-22, but Navy trounced the Falcons last season in Colorado Springs by a 34-7 final.
No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston, Saturday 7:00 pm
This is quietly one of the most intriguing matchups on the Week 6 college football slate, featuring two undefeated Big 12 programs, who also happen to be in-state rivals. Texas Tech validated their strong, early season start with a convincing win over previously undefeated Utah in their last contest. Houston matched the Red Raiders’ 4-0 record, but this will be their first major test of the season. This rivalry dates back to 1951 and was spurred on when both programs were part of the Southwest Conference. Houston owns the series lead at 18-16-1, but Texas Tech has won the last six meetings between the schools dating back to 2010.
South Alabama at Troy, Saturday 7:00 pm
The youngest of the football rivalries facing off this weekend, state of Alabama rivals South Alabama and Troy do have an all-sports rivalry that goes back to the 1970s. Since South Alabama did not field a football program until earlier this century, the gridiron rivalry between the two programs only goes back to 2012 when the Jaguars joined the Sun Belt Conference. Now, the two teams battle for a title belt similar to those awarded in big-time wrestling. The Battle for the Belt will be contested for the 14th time this weekend, with Troy holding a 9-4 lead in the series.
No. 3 Miami at No. 16 Florida State, Saturday 7:30 pm
As it relates to the 2025 season, Miami at Florida State is the biggest rivalry game on the Week 6 schedule. Similar to the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy that Air Force and Navy are playing for this weekend, Florida State and Miami participate in one of the few three-way FBS college football rivalries along with the University of Florida, in what is known as the Florida Cup. The rivalry between Hurricanes and Seminoles, however, may be the most notorious of all the state of Florida rivalries. Miami and Florida State’s rivalry could have a sub-heading of “Wide Right,” harkening back to the Seminole’s missed kick in the 1991 game when the two programs were ranked No. 1 and No. 2. Although not ranked as highly this year, Saturday night’s meeting could have significant impact on which of these schools makes the College Football Playoff.