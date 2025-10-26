SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 10 games
The Week 10 SEC schedule has been released.
Week 10 in the SEC locks in a national double-header: Georgia-Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Jacksonville, and Oklahoma at Tennessee in primetime on ABC. Around those games, Vanderbilt at Texas gets the noon ABC window, while South Carolina at Ole Miss lands on ESPN with two more games on SEC Network. Alabama, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M are on byes. All times Eastern.
Saturday, Nov. 1 (Week 10)
- No. 10 Vanderbilt at No. 22 Texas — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville) — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Mississippi State at Arkansas — 4:00 p.m., SEC Network
- South Carolina at No. 8 Ole Miss — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- Kentucky at Auburn — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
- No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 17 Tennessee — 7:30 p.m., ABC
Off this week: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M.
