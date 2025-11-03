College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 11 games

The Big Ten's Week 11 slate for Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Big Ten's Week 11 slate for Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8 is set across FOX, CBS/Paramount+, FS1 and Big Ten Network. Listings below are Eastern Time. No. 1 Ohio State faces off against Purdue and No. 2 Indiana goes on the road to play Penn State.

Friday, Nov. 7 (Week 11)

  • Northwestern at USC — 9:00 p.m., FOX

Saturday, Nov. 8 (Week 11)

  • Indiana at Penn State — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • Ohio State at Purdue — 1:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Maryland at Rutgers — 2:30 p.m., FS1
  • Oregon at Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
  • Washington at Wisconsin — 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Nebraska at UCLA — 9:00 p.m., FOX

Byes: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota

Week 11 Big Ten Preview

  • Northwestern at USC (Fri.): USC rallied in Lincoln to beat Nebraska 21-17 behind King Miller's 129 rushing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Northwestern was on its Week 10 bye.
  • Oregon at Iowa: Oregon was off in Week 10 during its bye, and Iowa was also off last week heading into this home date.
  • Nebraska at UCLA: Nebraska lost 21-17 at home to USC after leading at halftime, and UCLA did not play last week while on its Week 10 bye.
  • Washington at Wisconsin: Washington had a Week 10 bye and now turns to Camp Randall prep, and Wisconsin had its Week 10 bye as well before hosting the Huskies.
  • Indiana at Penn State: Indiana crushed Maryland 55-10 with 367 rushing yards and five forced turnovers, and Penn State fell 38-14 at Ohio State as the Buckeyes pulled away after halftime.
  • Maryland at Rutgers: Maryland was routed 55-10 by No. 2 Indiana while committing five turnovers, and Rutgers dropped a 35-13 decision at Illinois as Luke Altmyer accounted for five touchdowns.
  • Ohio State at Purdue: Ohio State beat Penn State 38-14 behind Julian Sayin's four touchdown passes, and Purdue lost 21-16 at Michigan despite staying within one score late.
