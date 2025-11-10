SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 12 games
The SEC's Week 12 slate for Saturday, Nov. 15 is set across ABC/ESPN and SEC Network, with one streaming-only game on SEC Network+. The headliners are Texas at Georgia and Oklahoma at Alabama. All times Eastern
Saturday, Nov. 15 (Week 12)
- South Carolina at Texas A&M — 12:00 p.m., ESPN
- Arkansas at LSU — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Tennessee Tech at Kentucky — 1:30 p.m., SEC Network+ (streaming only)
- Oklahoma at Alabama — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- New Mexico State at Tennessee — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Florida at Ole Miss — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- Texas at Georgia — 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Mississippi State at Missouri — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Byes: Auburn and Vanderbilt
Week 12 SEC preview
South Carolina at Texas A&M (Noon, ESPN): The Aggies moved to 9-0 by beating Missouri 38-17 and now get a noon kick at Kyle Field. South Carolina is fighting to make a bowl game, while A&M's defense just made a freshman QB miserable and look to build for the postseason.
Arkansas at LSU (12:45, SEC Network): LSU's offense never reached the end zone in a 20-9 loss at Alabama and needs a cleaner day against Arkansas. For the Razorbacks, this is an opportunity to build some momentum for next season as they have been eliminated from a bowl game at 2-7.
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky (1:30, SECN+): Kentucky may have done this whole "pick an FCS cupcake late in the year" thing wrong. Tennessee Tech is 10-0 with a ton of momentum. But, Kentucky does have two straight wins. Should be interesting to see what happens here.
Oklahoma at Alabama (3:30, ABC): Alabama's defense is rolling and the Tide own a 17-game home winning streak. OU will need to win this game to stay alive in the hunt for the SEC title game. After the matchup against Alabama, Oklahoma faces Missouri and LSU.
New Mexico State at Tennessee (4:15, SEC Network): It's a little non-conference breather in Knoxville. Tennessee has dropped the important games but has taken care of business against the lesser opponents this season. The Vols will look to keep that trend going before they face Florida and Vanderbilt to end the season.
Florida at Ole Miss (7:00, ESPN): Ole Miss just blanked The Citadel 49-0 and moved to 9-1. Florida is coming off of a rough showing against Kentucky as they lost 38-7. One more loss for the Gators means no bowl game.
Texas at Georgia (7:30, ABC): It's a rematch of the SEC title game from last year and both teams have different QB's. As of right now, both teams are outside of the SEC championship game, so, in the spirit of Booger McFarland: both teams need a win here.
Mississippi State at Missouri (7:45, SEC Network): Missouri is regrouping after Texas A&M handed them a two-score loss. Mississippi State looks to bounce back after getting destroyed by Ole MIss.