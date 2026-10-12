SEC Announces Football Kickoff Times, TV Schedule for Week 8

The next step in forming the upcoming college football schedule has been confirmed, and the SEC has announced its kickoff times and TV slate for the upcoming Week 8 games.

Fans tracking the SEC football TV schedule can now mark their calendars for high-stakes matchups that will shape the College Football Playoff picture and conference standings.

All times Eastern

LSU at Auburn

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12 p.m., ABC or ESPN

LSU needs a shot in the arm, falling to 4-2 after a loss at Kentucky in overtime, and they still have to prove themselves back at home against a resurgent Mississippi State this weekend before going back on the road to meet Alex Golesh’s program.

Auburn is hoping to generate some positive momentum. Off this past weekend after losing a 10-point decision at Tennessee, it doesn’t get easier this coming Saturday against now No. 1 Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Then they get LSU.

Texas A&M at Alabama

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3:30 p.m., ABC

Coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance last season, Texas A&M has definitely failed to live up to the expectations this year. A paltry 1-3 in SEC play, the Aggies have lost 3 of their last 4, but get The Citadel in an early cupcake week matchup.

Then comes a test against an Alabama squad already sitting on one loss, at home to Georgia, and will be coming off a road test against rival Tennessee. Bama is favored on Rocky Top, but we’ll see what actually happens.

Oklahoma at Mississippi State

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3:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

For the first time ever, Oklahoma took down a No. 1 ranked team while being unranked itself, and what made it better was they did it to Texas. That makes an otherwise crummy season look a little better at 1-1 in SEC competition as they host resurgent Kentucky this weekend before going to Starkville.

Mississippi State took last week off after an ugly 56-23 loss to Alabama and is eager to get back on track and set Kamario Taylor against an elite Sooner defense.

Tennessee at South Carolina

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3:30 p.m, ESPN or SEC Network

Big Orange saw its offense struggle somewhat in a close win at Arkansas last week but is sitting in the top 15 nationally in rushing output thanks to DeSean Bishop’s work out of the backfield. Just a 3-point loss to Texas keeps the Vols from being undefeated, but they host the Crimson Tide this Saturday.

The Gamecocks stopped a three-game losing skid by punching Florida in the mouth in the Swamp in a 38-19 decision. They’re off this weekend heading into the Tennessee matchup at home.

Ole Miss at Texas

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7:30 p.m, ABC

Ole Miss is going into a tough stretch over the next month or so, starting with hosting upstart Missouri this Saturday before going into Austin to face the Longhorns. They host top-ranked Georgia two weeks after that.

Texas is hoping to avenge last season’s loss to Florida this coming weekend before welcoming the Rebels as part of a three-game homestand.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

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7:30 p.m, SEC Network

Kentucky, currently ranked No. 15 in the AP poll, hosts Vanderbilt to close the night.

The Wildcats have surged back into the rankings with strong recent form after beating LSU at home, and will try to stay hot at Kroger Field. Vanderbilt, 0-3 in SEC games this season, seeks a conference road win to build momentum in a competitive SEC environment.