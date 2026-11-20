For the last time ever, the SEC Championship Game will kick off in a couple weeks, and the race to decide who will play in the matchup is still yet to be decided.

Georgia and Alabama have played for the SEC title five times in the last 14 years, and we could very well see that rivalry get renewed in what will be an historic game in Atlanta.

But there are a few other teams still in the hunt to play on the final Championship Saturday. Here is the latest SEC title picture entering this weekend’s action.

Georgia makes the SEC Championship if…

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That part is easy. All the reigning SEC champion Bulldogs have to do is win this weekend, and they’re in.

No win is a given in the SEC, but they play as a big favorite on the road at South Carolina.

LaNorris Sellers is reportedly poised to return to the field in this game after a one-week absence, which could make things more interesting, but Georgia still has a clear line to a win.

Who else is in the picture?

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Who else is in the mix aside from Georgia. Right now, that list is narrowed down to Alabama (6-2 in SEC play), Texas (5-2), and Tennessee (5-2).

Alabama still has to play Auburn. Texas hosts Arkansas and goes to Texas A&M. Tennessee hosts LSU and goes to Vanderbilt. Then that’s it.

If all three teams win out, Texas would be in the lead for second place given its higher SEC opponent win percentage, better than Tennessee this season, and a better record against common opponents.

Texas is 4-0 in that situation. Alabama is 3-1. But that edge could change based on what happens in the SEC over these last two Saturdays.

If the Longhorns lose and Alabama and the Vols win out, Tennessee advances given its win against the Tide.

If Alabama loses once and Texas and Tennessee win out, the Longhorns advance with their win at Tennessee.

If Tennessee loses and Texas and Alabama win out, then Texas gets in over Alabama because of its stronger record against common SEC teams.

What if Georgia loses this week?

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Those three could make things interesting if South Carolina upsets Georgia this week.

If that happens, and if the Crimson Tide, Longhorns, and Volunteers all win out, there would be a four way tie at 7-2 atop the SEC standings.

That could ignite the conference’s fifth and most mathematically enticing tiebreaker: the capped relative scoring margin.

What’s that? Break out the calculators: It’s a scheme devised by SportsSource Analytics that combines a team’s total production by taking its point differential against SEC opponents in relation to their season averages in points scored and points allowed.

Georgia can make things easier by winning on Saturday night. What happens after that is up to how the other three remaining contenders play out.