SEC Media Days 2025 schedule: When teams, players will speak
The college football event of the summer has been set, as the SEC has revealed its appearance schedule for the conference’s coaches and teams ahead of the 2025 SEC Media Days in the week to come.
This year’s event returns to Atlanta for the third time since 2018 and is set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Last season marked the second-straight year the SEC didn’t put a team in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after winning the four previous CFP titles.
Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee were the three SEC teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff in its inaugural 12-team field, but the Longhorns were the only school to advance past the quarterfinal round, failing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinal.
Here’s a look at the 2025 SEC Football Media Days schedule as announced by the conference.
2025 SEC Media Days speakers
Alabama: Head coach Kalen DeBoer, defensive lineman Tim Keenan, linebacker Deontae Lawson, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor
Arkansas: Head coach Sam Pittman, defensive lineman Cameron Bell, quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Xavien Sorey
Auburn: Head coach Hugh Freeze, quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive lineman Kendrick Faulk, offensive lineman Connor Lew
Florida: Head coach Billy Napier, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, quarterback DJ Lagway
Georgia: Head coach Kirby Smart, linebacker CJ Allen, defensive back Daylen Everette, quarterback Gunner Stockton
Kentucky: Head coach Mark Stoops, defensive back Alex Afari, defensive back Jordan Lovett, tight end Josh Kattus
LSU: Head coach Brian Kelly, wide receiver Chris Hilton, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks
Ole Miss: Head coach Lane Kiffin, linebacker TJ Dottery, wide receiver Cayden Lee, quarterback Austin Simmons
Mississippi State: Head coach Jeff Lebby, quarterback Blake Shapen, defensive back Isaac Smith, wide receiver Brenen Thompson
Missouri: Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, defensive back Daylan Carnell, center Connor Tollison, edge rusher Zion Young
Oklahoma: Head coach Brent Venables, quarterback John Mateer, defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive lineman R Mason Thomas
South Carolina: Head coach Shane Beamer, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive back DQ Smith, defensive lineman Nick Barrett
Tennessee: Head coach Josh Heupel, linebacker Arion Carter, tight end Miles Kitselman, defensive lineman Bryson Eason
Texas: Head coach Steve Sarkisian, linebacker Anthony Hill, quarterback Arch Manning, defensive back Michael Taaffe
Texas A&M: Head coach Mike Elko, cornerback Will Lee, offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams, linebacker Taurean York
Vanderbilt: Head coach Clark Lea, defensive back Randon Fontenette, defensive back Martel Hight, quarterback Diego Pavia
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will open Media Days at 9:05 a.m. Eastern, followed by remarks from every SEC head football coach.
SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid will speak on Tuesday, July 15 at 9:05 a.m. Eastern.
Monday, July 14: LSU’s Brian Kelly, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15: Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16: Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, Florida’s Billy Napier, Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17: Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Texas A&M’s Mike Elko
--