Two Major College Football Programs Pushing to Flip 4-Star QB

An elite quarterback can change everything for a college football program. That's why the position is so coveted on the high school recruiting trail and in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 2027 class is filled with numerous signal-callers who project to be future difference-makers at the college level. If they haven't already, most of those recruits will be finding homes over the next few months.

In the meantime, the trail is reminiscent of a battlefield. Teams are jockeying for position while trying to keep their current pledges and pluck talent away from other programs.

Four-star quarterback and rising senior Keegan Croucher committed to Ole Miss back in October. There's been a massive shift in Oxford since then, with former head coach Lane Kiffin and a majority of the offensive staff departing for LSU. The Rebels promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to maintain some sort ofcontinuity within the program.

Considering the changes, a few other programs have stayed in Croucher's ear in an effort to flip him.

Two SEC Schools Staying In Hunt For Four-Star Quarterback Committed Elsewhere

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, Georgia and Kentucky are the two schools continuing to recruit Croucher the hardest. It sounds like it will take a tremendous effort to get him to reconsider his decision.

At the same time, the Bulldogs are known for their recruiting prowess under Kirby Smart, and Kentucky has already seen some promising returns with Will Stein coming over from Oregon.

Georgia offered Croucher last fall, while Kentucky recently re-joined the hunt. Croucher has yet to announce his official visit destinations. It will be telling if he chooses to take trips to other schools outside of Ole Miss.

Neither program holds a pledge from a quarterback at this time. Three-star DJ Hunter backed off his commitment to Kentucky earlier this week.

During his junior season at Cheshire Academy, Croucher completed 143/207 passes for 1,692 yards with 16 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, along with adding 32 carries for 211 yards. He recently transferred to Baylor School in Tennessee for his final year at the prep level.

Outside of football, Croucher is a proven pitcher and competes in basketball as well.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 218 overall prospect, the No. 16 QB, and the No. 9 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

