SEC Media Days 2025 schedule: How, where to watch

How you can watch the 2025 SEC Media Days, the official start of college football's Talkin' Season.

James Parks

SEC Media Days 2025 schedule
SEC Media Days 2025 schedule / USA Today Sports | IMAGN
The college football event of the summer kicks off today, as the 2025 SEC Media Days opens up the first day of Talkin’ Season.

This year’s event returns to Atlanta for the third time since 2018 and will take place from July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Last season marked the second-straight year the SEC didn’t put a team in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after winning the four previous CFP titles.

Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee were the three SEC teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff in its inaugural 12-team field.

But the Longhorns were the only school to advance past the quarterfinal round, failing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinal game.

Here’s a look at the 2025 SEC Football Media Days schedule as announced by the conference.

2025 SEC Media Days schedule

All times Eastern, on SEC Network

Monday, July 14

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, 9:05 a.m.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, 10:25 a.m.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, 11:45 a.m.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, 1:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, 3:20 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15

SEC coordinator of football officials John McCaid, 9:05 a.m.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, 10:05 a.m.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, 12:15 p.m.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, 1:30 p.m.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, 9:05 a.m.

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby, 10:50 a.m.

Florida head coach Billy Napier, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 17

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, 9:05 a.m.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, 10:50 a.m.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, 2:45 p.m.

SEC Media Days player speakers

Alabama: Defensive lineman Tim Keenan, linebacker Deontae Lawson, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor

Arkansas: Defensive lineman Cameron Bell, quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Xavien Sorey

Auburn: Quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive lineman Kendrick Faulk, offensive lineman Connor Lew

Florida: Defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, quarterback DJ Lagway

Georgia: Linebacker CJ Allen, defensive back Daylen Everette, quarterback Gunner Stockton

Kentucky: Defensive back Alex Afari, defensive back Jordan Lovett, tight end Josh Kattus

LSU: Wide receiver Chris Hilton, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks

Ole Miss: Linebacker TJ Dottery, wide receiver Cayden Lee, quarterback Austin Simmons

Mississippi State: Quarterback Blake Shapen, defensive back Isaac Smith, wide receiver Brenen Thompson

Missouri: Defensive back Daylan Carnell, center Connor Tollison, edge rusher Zion Young

Oklahoma: Quarterback John Mateer, defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive lineman R Mason Thomas

South Carolina: Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive back DQ Smith, defensive lineman Nick Barrett

Tennessee: Linebacker Arion Carter, tight end Miles Kitselman, defensive lineman Bryson Eason

Texas: Linebacker Anthony Hill, quarterback Arch Manning, defensive back Michael Taaffe

Texas A&M: Cornerback Will Lee, offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams, linebacker Taurean York

Vanderbilt: Defensive back Randon Fontenette, defensive back Martel Hight, quarterback Diego Pavia

