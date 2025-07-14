SEC Media Days 2025 schedule: How, where to watch
The college football event of the summer kicks off today, as the 2025 SEC Media Days opens up the first day of Talkin’ Season.
This year’s event returns to Atlanta for the third time since 2018 and will take place from July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Last season marked the second-straight year the SEC didn’t put a team in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after winning the four previous CFP titles.
Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee were the three SEC teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff in its inaugural 12-team field.
But the Longhorns were the only school to advance past the quarterfinal round, failing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinal game.
Here’s a look at the 2025 SEC Football Media Days schedule as announced by the conference.
2025 SEC Media Days schedule
All times Eastern, on SEC Network
Monday, July 14
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, 9:05 a.m.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly, 10:25 a.m.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, 11:45 a.m.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, 1:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, 3:20 p.m.
Tuesday, July 15
SEC coordinator of football officials John McCaid, 9:05 a.m.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, 10:05 a.m.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, 12:15 p.m.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, 1:30 p.m.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, 9:05 a.m.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby, 10:50 a.m.
Florida head coach Billy Napier, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 17
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, 9:05 a.m.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, 10:50 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, 2:45 p.m.
SEC Media Days player speakers
Alabama: Defensive lineman Tim Keenan, linebacker Deontae Lawson, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor
Arkansas: Defensive lineman Cameron Bell, quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Xavien Sorey
Auburn: Quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive lineman Kendrick Faulk, offensive lineman Connor Lew
Florida: Defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, quarterback DJ Lagway
Georgia: Linebacker CJ Allen, defensive back Daylen Everette, quarterback Gunner Stockton
Kentucky: Defensive back Alex Afari, defensive back Jordan Lovett, tight end Josh Kattus
LSU: Wide receiver Chris Hilton, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks
Ole Miss: Linebacker TJ Dottery, wide receiver Cayden Lee, quarterback Austin Simmons
Mississippi State: Quarterback Blake Shapen, defensive back Isaac Smith, wide receiver Brenen Thompson
Missouri: Defensive back Daylan Carnell, center Connor Tollison, edge rusher Zion Young
Oklahoma: Quarterback John Mateer, defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive lineman R Mason Thomas
South Carolina: Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive back DQ Smith, defensive lineman Nick Barrett
Tennessee: Linebacker Arion Carter, tight end Miles Kitselman, defensive lineman Bryson Eason
Texas: Linebacker Anthony Hill, quarterback Arch Manning, defensive back Michael Taaffe
Texas A&M: Cornerback Will Lee, offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams, linebacker Taurean York
Vanderbilt: Defensive back Randon Fontenette, defensive back Martel Hight, quarterback Diego Pavia
