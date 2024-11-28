College Football HQ

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2024: All the Games on TV today

What and how you can watch all the football games today as the Thanksgiving schedule brings us a four-course setting from college to the NFL.

James Parks

What you should watch all day today as the Thanksgiving football schedule kicks off around the country. / USA Today Sports | Imagn

Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football.

This year’s annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule today, including one notable college football matchup and three NFL games, two of which involve key divisional rivalries, and another from historic Lambeau Field.

Here’s your viewing guide for the football to watch on the Thanksgiving schedule today.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2024

All times Eastern

Memphis at Tulane
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tulane -13.5
FPI pick: Tulane 86.6% to win

Memphis: The Tigers have a chance to win double digit games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history and plays a dynamic brand of offense, averaging more than 35 points per game going against a Tulane defense that allowed 9 points in its last 3 games combined and is 10th in scoring defense this year, allowing 17 points on average.

Tulane: The Green Wave can put up some points, too, ranking 6th in FBS with 40.5 points per game and have already clinched a spot in the AAC Championship Game against Army, both games being critical for the team to get into College Football Playoff consideration, while also hoping that Group of Five favorite Boise State loses along the way, too.

-

Bears at Lions
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 12:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Lions -9.5
FPI pick: Lions 76.2% to win

Bears: Chicago is on a five-game losing streak but its last two games were decided by 4 combined points as quarterback Caleb Williams has improved recently, not throwing an interception in 5 straight games and with no turnovers in 4 straight appearances.

Lions: Detroit comes into Thanksgiving tied with Kansas City for the NFL’s best record at 10-1 and leads football with a plus-177 point differential, ranking No. 1 with 32.7 points per game and No. 2 allowing under 17 points on average, and on a nine-game win streak.

-

Giants at Cowboys
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Cowboys -3.5
FPI pick: Giants 51.2% to win

Giants: New York has lost six straight games and scored more than 20 points in just one of them, ranking dead last with 14.8 points per game on average and 28th in passing output, and now the quarterback situation got even more tenuous as Tommy DeVito is dealing with an injury.

Cowboys: America’s Team is yet to win at Jerry World yet this year and in addition to that QB swap it was forced to make a few weeks ago, the Cowboys’ offensive line has undergone some changes, resulting in the team ranking second-worst in football in rushing output, where it also ranks in scoring defense, allowing 29 points per game.

-

Dolphins at Packers
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Line: Packers -3.5
FPI pick: Packers 66.3% to win

Dolphins: The return of Tua Tagovailoa has been a revelation for Miami’s offense, as he leads the NFL with a 73.3 percent completion rate, passing for 1,277 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 pick since returning from a nasty head injury, and the Dolphins have held opponents to under 100 rushing yards in 5 straight games.

Packers: Green Bay is 3rd in rushing, 10th in scoring defense, and 8th in averaging over 26 points per game while on a two-game win streak and winning 6 of its last 7 but sit third in the NFC North, one game behind the Vikings and two behind the dominant Lions, who beat the Pack by 10 three weeks ago.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Miami
  7. Georgia
  8. Tennessee
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Clemson
  13. Alabama
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Arizona State
  17. Tulane
  18. Iowa State
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Missouri
  22. UNLV
  23. Illinois
  24. Kansas State
  25. Colorado

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion

No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion

No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion

No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion

First-Round Games

No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State

No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami

No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas

First team out: Clemson

Second team out: Alabama

NFL Playoff Picture

As of Week 13

AFC

  1. Chiefs
  2. Bills
  3. Steelers
  4. Texans
  5. Ravens
  6. Chargers
  7. Broncos
  8. Dolphins
  9. Colts
  10. Bengals
  11. Browns
  12. Jets
  13. Titans
  14. Patriots
  15. Jaguars
  16. Raiders

NFC

  1. Lions
  2. Eagles
  3. Seahawks
  4. Falcons
  5. Vikings
  6. Packers
  7. Commanders
  8. Cardinals
  9. Buccaneers
  10. Rams
  11. 49ers
  12. Saints
  13. Bears
  14. Cowboys
  15. Panthers
  16. Giants

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

