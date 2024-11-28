Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2024: All the Games on TV today
Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football.
This year’s annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule today, including one notable college football matchup and three NFL games, two of which involve key divisional rivalries, and another from historic Lambeau Field.
Here’s your viewing guide for the football to watch on the Thanksgiving schedule today.
Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2024
All times Eastern
Memphis at Tulane
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tulane -13.5
FPI pick: Tulane 86.6% to win
Memphis: The Tigers have a chance to win double digit games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history and plays a dynamic brand of offense, averaging more than 35 points per game going against a Tulane defense that allowed 9 points in its last 3 games combined and is 10th in scoring defense this year, allowing 17 points on average.
Tulane: The Green Wave can put up some points, too, ranking 6th in FBS with 40.5 points per game and have already clinched a spot in the AAC Championship Game against Army, both games being critical for the team to get into College Football Playoff consideration, while also hoping that Group of Five favorite Boise State loses along the way, too.
Bears at Lions
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 12:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Lions -9.5
FPI pick: Lions 76.2% to win
Bears: Chicago is on a five-game losing streak but its last two games were decided by 4 combined points as quarterback Caleb Williams has improved recently, not throwing an interception in 5 straight games and with no turnovers in 4 straight appearances.
Lions: Detroit comes into Thanksgiving tied with Kansas City for the NFL’s best record at 10-1 and leads football with a plus-177 point differential, ranking No. 1 with 32.7 points per game and No. 2 allowing under 17 points on average, and on a nine-game win streak.
Giants at Cowboys
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Cowboys -3.5
FPI pick: Giants 51.2% to win
Giants: New York has lost six straight games and scored more than 20 points in just one of them, ranking dead last with 14.8 points per game on average and 28th in passing output, and now the quarterback situation got even more tenuous as Tommy DeVito is dealing with an injury.
Cowboys: America’s Team is yet to win at Jerry World yet this year and in addition to that QB swap it was forced to make a few weeks ago, the Cowboys’ offensive line has undergone some changes, resulting in the team ranking second-worst in football in rushing output, where it also ranks in scoring defense, allowing 29 points per game.
Dolphins at Packers
Thurs., Nov. 28 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Line: Packers -3.5
FPI pick: Packers 66.3% to win
Dolphins: The return of Tua Tagovailoa has been a revelation for Miami’s offense, as he leads the NFL with a 73.3 percent completion rate, passing for 1,277 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 pick since returning from a nasty head injury, and the Dolphins have held opponents to under 100 rushing yards in 5 straight games.
Packers: Green Bay is 3rd in rushing, 10th in scoring defense, and 8th in averaging over 26 points per game while on a two-game win streak and winning 6 of its last 7 but sit third in the NFC North, one game behind the Vikings and two behind the dominant Lions, who beat the Pack by 10 three weeks ago.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Clemson
Second team out: Alabama
NFL Playoff Picture
As of Week 13
AFC
- Chiefs
- Bills
- Steelers
- Texans
- Ravens
- Chargers
- Broncos
- Dolphins
- Colts
- Bengals
- Browns
- Jets
- Titans
- Patriots
- Jaguars
- Raiders
NFC
- Lions
- Eagles
- Seahawks
- Falcons
- Vikings
- Packers
- Commanders
- Cardinals
- Buccaneers
- Rams
- 49ers
- Saints
- Bears
- Cowboys
- Panthers
- Giants
