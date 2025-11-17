College Football Week 13 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
We’re officially into the home stretch on the 2025 college football season, with Week 12 across the NCAA giving fans plenty to chew on as we enter the second half of November.
Saturday saw Alabama plummet in the most recent AP Top 25 rankings after a home loss to Oklahoma, Georgia beat Texas and stifle the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff chances, and Texas Tech blowout the UCF Knights—leading to linebacker Jacob Rodriguez hitting the Heisman pose as he seemingly added himself to the contentious race.
Elsewhere, Texas A&M had quite the weekend for themselves. After agreeing to a long-term extension with coach Mike Elko, the Aggies were dismantled by South Carolina in the first half of their Week 12 contest and even saw a state trooper bump into several Gamecocks players—an incident that led to his removal from game-day duties—before mounting a historic 30-point comeback to remain undefeated.
Needless to say, it was another interesting weekend in college football. Now onto Week 13, here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:
College Football Week 13 Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 18
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Bowling Green Falcons
Akron Zips
ESPNU
Ohio Bobcats
Massachusetts Minutemen
CBSSN
Northern Illinois Huskies
Western Michigan Broncos
ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 19
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Buffalo Bulls
Miami (OH) Redhawks
ESPN2
Kent State Golden Flashes
Central Michigan Chippewas
ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arkansas Red Wolves
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
ESPN
Friday, Nov. 21
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
NC State Wolfpack
Florida State Seminoles
ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UNLV Rebels
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
FS1
Saturday, Nov. 22
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Fox
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
Samford Bulldogs
SECN+
No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
Missouri Tigers
ABC
Virginia Tech Hokies
No. 15 Miami Hurricanes
ESPN
SMU Mustangs
No. 20 Louisville Cardinals
ESPN2
Northwestern Huskies
Minnesota Golden Gophers
BTN
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Delaware Blue Hens
ACC Network
Iowa State Cyclones
Kansas Jayhawks
FS1
Army Black Knights
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
CBSSN
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
Charlotte 49ers
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Georgia Southern Eagles
Old Dominion Monarchs
ESPN+
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
Eastern Illinois Panthers
SECN+
Auburn Tigers
Mercer Bears
SECN+
Kennesaw State Owls
Missouri State Bears
ESPN+
Wyoming Cowboys
Nevada Wolf Pack
N/A
Toledo Rockets
Ball State Cardinals
ESPN+
2:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
App State Mountaineers
Marshall Thundering Herd
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UAB Blazers
No. 24 South Florida Bulls
ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls
UConn Huskies
ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Liberty Flames
ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Sam Houston Bearkats
ESPN+
UTEP Miners
New Mexico State Aggies
ESPN+
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 8 Oregon Ducks
No. 17 USC Trojans
CBS
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Syracuse Orange
NBC/Peacock
No. 10 Texas Longhorns
Arkansas Razorbacks
ABC
No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores
Kentucky Wildcats
ESPN
No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes
Michigan State Spartans
FS1
North Carolina Tar Heels
Duke Blue Devils
ACC Network
Florida International Panthers
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
CBSSN
South Alabama Jaguars
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners
East Carolina Pirates
ESPN+
3:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Temple Owls
Tulane Green Wave
ESPNU
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 13 Utah Utes
Kansas State Wildcats
ESPN2
Maryland Terrapins
No. 18 Michigan Wolverines
BTN
Houston Cougars
TCU Horned Frogs
Fox
UCF Knights
Oklahoma State Cowboys
ESPN+
Troy Trojans
Georgia State Panthers
ESPN+
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
South Carolina Gamecocks
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
SEC Network
4:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Clemson Tigers
Furman Paladins
The CW Network
5:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Texas State Bobcats
UL Monroe Warhawks
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers
ESPN
Penn State Nittany Lions
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NBC
Air Force Falcons
New Mexico Lobos
CBSSN
Boise State Broncos
Colorado State Rams
FS1
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Florida Gators
No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers
ABC
Wisconsin Badgers
Illinois Fighting Illini
BTN
Stanford Cardinal
California Golden Bears
ACC Network
Rice Owls
North Texas Mean Green
ESPNU
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
LSU Tigers
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 12 BYU Cougars
Fox
Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN2
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UCLA Bruins
Washington Huskies
NBC
Fresno State Bulldogs
Utah State Aggies
CBSSN
San Diego State Aztecs
San José State Spartans
FS1