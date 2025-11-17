SI

College Football Week 13 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 13 slate.

Mike Kadlick

USC and Oregon will square off on Saturday.
USC and Oregon will square off on Saturday. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

We’re officially into the home stretch on the 2025 college football season, with Week 12 across the NCAA giving fans plenty to chew on as we enter the second half of November.

Saturday saw Alabama plummet in the most recent AP Top 25 rankings after a home loss to Oklahoma, Georgia beat Texas and stifle the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff chances, and Texas Tech blowout the UCF Knights—leading to linebacker Jacob Rodriguez hitting the Heisman pose as he seemingly added himself to the contentious race.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M had quite the weekend for themselves. After agreeing to a long-term extension with coach Mike Elko, the Aggies were dismantled by South Carolina in the first half of their Week 12 contest and even saw a state trooper bump into several Gamecocks players—an incident that led to his removal from game-day duties—before mounting a historic 30-point comeback to remain undefeated.

Needless to say, it was another interesting weekend in college football. Now onto Week 13, here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:

College Football Week 13 Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 18

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Bowling Green Falcons

Akron Zips

ESPNU

Ohio Bobcats

Massachusetts Minutemen

CBSSN

Northern Illinois Huskies

Western Michigan Broncos

ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 19

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Buffalo Bulls

Miami (OH) Redhawks

ESPN2

Kent State Golden Flashes

Central Michigan Chippewas

ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 20

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arkansas Red Wolves

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

ESPN

Friday, Nov. 21

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

NC State Wolfpack

Florida State Seminoles

ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UNLV Rebels

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

FS1

Saturday, Nov. 22

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Fox

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

Samford Bulldogs

SECN+

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

Missouri Tigers

ABC

Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 15 Miami Hurricanes

ESPN

SMU Mustangs

No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

ESPN2

Northwestern Huskies

Minnesota Golden Gophers

BTN

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Delaware Blue Hens

ACC Network

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

FS1

Army Black Knights

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

CBSSN

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Charlotte 49ers

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Georgia Southern Eagles

Old Dominion Monarchs

ESPN+

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Eastern Illinois Panthers

SECN+

Auburn Tigers

Mercer Bears

SECN+

Kennesaw State Owls

Missouri State Bears

ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys

Nevada Wolf Pack

N/A

Toledo Rockets

Ball State Cardinals

ESPN+

2:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

App State Mountaineers

Marshall Thundering Herd

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UAB Blazers

No. 24 South Florida Bulls

ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls

UConn Huskies

ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Liberty Flames

ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Sam Houston Bearkats

ESPN+

UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies

ESPN+

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 8 Oregon Ducks

No. 17 USC Trojans

CBS

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Orange

NBC/Peacock

No. 10 Texas Longhorns

Arkansas Razorbacks

ABC

No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky Wildcats

ESPN

No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans

FS1

North Carolina Tar Heels

Duke Blue Devils

ACC Network

Florida International Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

CBSSN

South Alabama Jaguars

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners

East Carolina Pirates

ESPN+

3:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

ESPNU

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 13 Utah Utes

Kansas State Wildcats

ESPN2

Maryland Terrapins

No. 18 Michigan Wolverines

BTN

Houston Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs

Fox

UCF Knights

Oklahoma State Cowboys

ESPN+

Troy Trojans

Georgia State Panthers

ESPN+

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

SEC Network

4:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Clemson Tigers

Furman Paladins

The CW Network

5:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Texas State Bobcats

UL Monroe Warhawks

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers

ESPN

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nebraska Cornhuskers

NBC

Air Force Falcons

New Mexico Lobos

CBSSN

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

FS1

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Florida Gators

No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

ABC

Wisconsin Badgers

Illinois Fighting Illini

BTN

Stanford Cardinal

California Golden Bears

ACC Network

Rice Owls

North Texas Mean Green

ESPNU

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

LSU Tigers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 12 BYU Cougars

Fox

Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN2

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UCLA Bruins

Washington Huskies

NBC

Fresno State Bulldogs

Utah State Aggies

CBSSN

San Diego State Aztecs

San José State Spartans

FS1

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

