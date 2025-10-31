The biggest rivalry games in college football for Week 10
We have reached the final month of the college football regular season, which traditionally features some of the biggest rivalries in the game. We start the month, however, with a cocktail party, a diary trophy and a once-fierce rivalry that may not live up to its traditional expectations this season.
*All times Eastern
Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday noon
This was one of the most anticipated games on the entire college football 2025 schedule in the pre-season, but Penn State’s spectacular fall from grace over the last month has drastically altered expectations. It is too bad, too, because there have been some really good games in this rivalry in recent history. This will be the first time since 2016 the teams will not meet as ranked opponents. Coincidentally, or not, that was also the last time Penn State beat Ohio State. The Nittany Lions were a 19.5-point underdog that day nine years ago, which is exactly where the line stands going into tomorrow’s kickoff.
Army at Air Force, Saturday noon
Any time two of our nation’s service academies meet on a football field, there is a rivalry. The first meeting between Air Force and Army took place in 1959 and ended in a tie. It stands as the only tie in this series, which Air Force leads 38-20-1. This is one of three games between service academies that determine the winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy every year. Saturday’s game will be played in Colorado Springs, where Air Force has recorded their only two wins on the season. Army has a slightly better 3-4 record, but is a slight underdog.
Georgia at Florida, Saturday 3:30 pm
“The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” has been the moniker by which this rivalry game has been known since the 1950s, owed to the festive nature surrounding the game. Technically, Florida is the home team for Saturday’s contest, but this game has been contested in Jacksonville, Fla., almost every year since 1933. The rise in tourism and related benefit to local businesses means the city of Jacksonville has embraced and promoted the cocktail party theme. Among the revelry, however, there will be plenty on the line for Georgia Saturday as they look to hold off upset-minded Florida.
Notre Dame at Boston College, Saturday 3:30 pm
Since its first playing in 1975, the Boston College-Notre Dame rivalry has been dubbed the “Holy War,” owing to both schools’ Catholic roots. The game has also been called the Vatican Bowl and the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl, the latter title acknowledging the former head coach for both programs. Boston College went on a six-game winning streak in this rivalry in the early part of this century, but Notre Dame has dominated lately, winning the last nine matchups. Saturday’s is expected to follow the same script, with the Irish installed as a four-touchdown favorite.
Fresno State at Boise State, Saturday 3:30 pm
The youngest rivalry series on this week’s slate, the animosity between Boise State and Fresno State is just starting to build momentum. From the Western Athletic Conference to the Mountain West Conference and, starting next year, the Pac-12 Conference, these two schools have been sharpening their contempt for the other. Boise State won 11 of the first 12 meetings in this century, but Fresno State has now won three of the last five, including each of the last two seasons.
Central Michigan at Western Michigan, Saturday 4:00 pm
The fiercest of the rivalries between Michigan directional schools from the Mid-American Conference, Central Michigan and Western Michigan have been facing off on the football field since 1907, when CMU was Central Michigan Normal School and WMU was known as Western State Normal School. Today, the two MAC foes compete for the Victory Cannon, commemorating the cannons shot off at both schools on game days. Western leads the series 53-40-2, but these teams have split the last four games and another close contest is expected Saturday.
Hawaii at San Jose State, Saturday 10:30 pm
This is the second game on Saturday that honors a former head coach for both rivals. Dick Tomey was the head coach at Hawaii for ten seasons between 1977-1986, then later became the head coach at San Jose State from 2005-2009. After his passing in 2019, the rivalry between the teams was named the Dick Tomey Legacy Game, with the winner receiver the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy. The game has another important historical footnote. San Jose State traveled to Honolulu to play the 1941 game against Hawaii, but before the game took place Pearl Harbor was attacked. Stranded on the island for several weeks, several members of the Spartans’ football team would end up serving with the Honolulu Police Department.
