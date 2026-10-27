College GameDay Makes a Week 9 Decision Fans Aren’t Happy About

For just the second time in the 2026 college football season, the flagship ESPN pregame show will make its anticipated return to Big Ten country.

But the matchup where College GameDay will be setting up shop this coming Saturday drew a lot more confusion and anger from fans than anything else.

College GameDay’s decision this week?

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Apparently, the place where College GameDay is going isn’t quite as exciting as it could have been this coming weekend, at least according to some fans’ responses.

Reigning national champion Indiana playing host to ESPN’s program sounds interesting enough, but playing against Minnesota didn’t come off as the hottest ticket on Saturday.

Minnesota, for its part, is coming off a solid win, taking out then-ranked Iowa on a last-second field goal to improve to 3-1 in Big Ten play and on the better side of the standings.

But it’s also safe to say that the Gophers aren’t a major ticket right now, and not expected to play a direct role in the College Football Playoff bracket .

Even the Hoosiers, coming off a 16-0 run of destiny last season, has taken a slight step backwards, especially in terms of offensive explosiveness with Josh Hoover taking over at quarterback for Fernando Mendoza, but is coming off a gutsy win at Michigan last week.

That was the first time Indiana won at the Big House since 1967, another historic benchmark obliterated by the Curt Cignetti regime that has put IU on the college football map.

College football fans weren’t pleased…

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The reaction to College GameDay’s decision to host Hoosiers-Gophers? Almost universally negative, at least in the replies under the show’s X post making the announcement.

“Good lord, that’s bad,” said one upset viewer.

“Boys might as well have gone to the FCS, what kind of choice is that,” another fan responded.

Another mentioned the SEC rivalry being played that day: “Nobody is watching these 2 middle school teams… Should have come to Atlanta to see Florida play Georgia.”

“Whoever is selected for the kick should ask McAfee for 5 million this time,” said someone referring to Pat McAfee’s field goal competition.

“What a joke… Yall still trying to force feed mediocre Big Ten down our throats,” offered one fan who clearly isn’t big on the conference.

Someone who sounds like an SEC homer replied: “Picking this over a ranked vs ranked matchup is dumb. Has GameDay not seen the chaos the SEC has produced this year?”

“THIS is the weekend you choose to go to Indiana?” said someone clearly thinking of the week when the Hoosiers hosted Ohio State.

Where else could College GameDay have gone?

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Naturally, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party springs to mind, even though it’s not technically played on a campus.

Florida and Georgia are playing for playoff relevance: the Gators already have two losses, but crawled back into contention after beating Texas on the road last time out. And the Bulldogs look to avoid a second-straight loss after a surprise upset by unranked rival Auburn.

Ranked Big 12 title contenders Arizona and Texas Tech facing off in Lubbock was another option for GameDay, as the Red Raiders look to bounce back after a costly loss at Cincinnati.

Ohio State takes on USC at the Memorial Coliseum this week, too, an ideal College GameDay location, but it’s possible ESPN didn’t want to give attention to a game being played on NBC.

For what it’s worth, they’ll be at Indiana to see Hoosiers-Gophers. For those who care about those teams, it’ll be the event of the weekend.