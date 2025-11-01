Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 10 college football
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in Big 12 country in anticipation of the big showdown between Cincinnati and Utah from Salt Lake City.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 1 ahead of the Utes’ showdown against the Bearcats in one of this weekend’s three games between AP top 25 ranked opponents.
Cincinnati and Utah take center stage
As expected, there’s plenty of competition at the top of the Big 12 standings as we move into November football. Both these teams should be directly involved, and consequently will affect how the College Football Playoff eventually shakes out.
Cincinnati is tied for first place in the Big 12 at 5-0 in conference play, but has that three-point loss to Nebraska in the season opener to keep it from being undefeated, still looking up at 8-0 BYU.
Utah is in sixth place in the standings with a 3-2 conference record, with costly losses to Texas Tech and BYU, two of the league’s favorites, but has come on strong in recent weeks, averaging over 37 points per game in its Big 12 wins, and is coming off a 53-7 rout against Colorado.
What's on for Week 10 college football
Cincinnati and Utah aren’t the only high-profile teams in action today, with two other ranked-on-ranked Top 25 matchups taking place across college football in Week 10.
In the SEC, Texas is still clinging to a place in the national poll and fighting for relevance in the crowded SEC title picture, at home against a surging Vanderbilt squad that has won 7 games before November for the first time since 1915 and has defeated three AP ranked opponents for the first time... ever.
Georgia and Florida aren’t playing one of the ranked games, but will renew one of college football’s great SEC rivalries. One team, the Bulldogs, is hoping to repeat as SEC champs, while the other, the Gators, are looking at hiring what will be their fifth coach since 2010. Georgia has had 5 coaches since 1964. Talk about a contrast in programs.
Elsewhere in the conference, Oklahoma is looking to avoid what would be a third loss and second-straight defeat as they embark on a brutal stretch to end the season, while Tennessee welcomes the Sooners already at 2-2 in SEC play with losses to Georgia and Alabama.
What else is on for Week 9: USC at Nebraska, Penn State at Ohio State, South Carolina at Ole Miss, Indiana at Maryland
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Vanderbilt and Missouri from Nashville, a signature victory for the Commodores in a clash between SEC contenders.
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Nov. 1
Where: Salt Lake City
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network