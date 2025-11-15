Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 12 college football
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in ACC country in anticipation of the big showdown between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh from the Steel City.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 15 ahead of the Panthers’ showdown against the Fighting Irish in one of this weekend’s four games between top 25 ranked opponents.
College Football Playoff hopefuls clash
Notre Dame has won seven-straight games since that 0-2 start to the season, and has earned some serious confidence from the College Football Playoff selectors as a result.
The selection committee slotted the Fighting Irish at No. 9 in their second top 25 rankings, indicating that they are a sure thing for the playoff, provided they make no mistakes from now going forward.
Pittsburgh could present something of a challenge, sitting in a four-way tie atop the ACC standings with a 5-1 conference record and on a five-game win streak heading into Saturday.
What's on for college football in Week 12
Notre Dame and Pittsburgh are not the only ranked teams facing off on the same field this weekend.
Down in SEC country, No. 11 Oklahoma faces another elimination game after giving itself a reprieve with a huge win at Tennessee last week, but now heads into a massive test at fourth-ranked Alabama, which is on an eight-game win streak and seemingly bound for the SEC title game.
USC, ranked No. 17 by the committee this week, returns home from a win at Nebraska to take on a stout 21st ranked Iowa defense that nearly upset Oregon a week ago.
A marquee rematch gets underway between the hedges in primetime, as reigning SEC champion, fifth-ranked Georgia hosts league runner-up No. 10 Texas with Arch Manning at the helm.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Texas Tech and then-undefeated BYU from Lubbock, a dominant victory for the Red Raiders in a clash of Big 12 contenders.
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Nov. 15
Where: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network