The Gus Bus Strikes Again: Malzahn's History Over Alabama After Florida State's Upset Win
While many things were unpredictable about Florida State's 31-17 upset win over No. 8 Alabama, one thing probably was predictable-- Gus Malzahn. In a sport where beating Alabama is an astonishing feat, new Florida State offensive coordinator Malzahn has had his fair share of success. His three head-to-head wins over Nick Saban with the Tide set the college football standard. He had a couple of other offensive-coordinating victories to add to an impressive trophy case of Tide-smashing.
Early Malzahn
Malzahn came to prominence as the offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2009-2011. While the Tigers posted a 1-2 mark against the Tide during those games, Malzahn's offense made the one win count. The No. 2 Tigers had national title aspiratings entering the 2010 game. But Alabama jumped to a 24-0 edge midway through the second quarter.
Malzahn and QB Cam Newton calmly engineered a comeback, taking a 28-27 lead on a Newton TD pass early in the fourth quarter and holding on for the win. That victory catapulted the Tigers to the 2010 BCS title.
Malzahn as head coach
After Malzahn spent the 2012 season as the head coach at Arkansas State, he returned to Auburn in 2013 to replace Gene Chizik as head coach. In his initial Iron Bowl against Saban, Auburn struggled back from a 21-7 deficit to tie the game at 28 in the final seconds. After Nick Saban eschewed overtime to try a long field goal, Malzahn stationed Chris Davis in the Auburn end zone. From there, Davis caught the just short field goal try and weaved 109 yards to history in the famous (or infamous, to Tide fans) "Kick Six" victory. Auburn went on to the BCS title game, where the Tigers lost to Florida State.
Twice more, Malzahn proved a thorn to Saban's Tide. In 2017, Malzahn and No. 6 Auburn upset No. 1 Alabama 26-14 in a game that could have cost the Tide any shot at the national title. Alabama still snuck into the final CFP spot and won the title. "First in the nation, second in Alabama" went the insults from many Auburn fans.
Malzahn added another win over Alabama in 2019 by a 48-45 count before he was fired after the 2020 season. A 3-5 mark against Alabama indicated that heights that Malzahn had seen in the head-to-head rivalry.
The latest chapter
The 31-17 win by Florida State in Malzahn's first game as FSU offensive coordinator is thus his fifth win over the Crimson Tide. FSU's 230-74 rushing edge demonstrates the potency of the Seminole ground attack under Malzahn. With a fifth win now over Alabama (two as offensive coordinator), he's in company that few can ever claim.