Tracking where sons of NFL legends committed in 2026 recruiting class

College football's 2026 early signing day is in the rearview mirror as high-schoolers from around the country faxed in their signatures to become official members of their respective recruiting classes. Of course, there's always a handful of notable NFL legacy recruits, second-generation stars hoping to fill or exceed the shoes left by their renowned parents.

The 2026 crop is no different in this regard. So go ahead and start wiping your hand across those wrinkles on your forehead as you catch up on the latest famous offspring to enter the college football fold. Starting with the son of a former Heisman Trophy winner from this century...

Devin Fitzgerald (WR) | Notre Dame — The son of hallowed Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Devin is the No. 4 ranked player out of The Grand Canyon State and slots just outside the top-300 as a four-star prospect in the On3 database.

Kaydon Finley (WR) | Notre Dame — Here's another future wideout for the Irish who had a dad in The League. Jermichael Finley was known as a long-armed and able-bodied pass-catching tight end whose athleticism kept him viable as a pro for a long time. Now, his son will team up with little Larry Fitz in South Bend.

Thomas Davis (LB) | Notre Dame — Marcus Freeman is betting heavy on genetic pedigree, scoring at least three recruits with notable NFL fathers. Thomas Davis Sr. enjoyed a lengthy 21st-century career with the Carolina Panthers that included a few Pro Bowl appearances. If Junior is anything like that, he'll be a smash success in this recruiting class.

Brophy Prep senior Devin Fitzgerald signs his letter of intent to play football for Notre Dame | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Leinart (QB) | SMU — Leinart, of course, is the son of Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff star and former USC quarterback plus Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. According to On3, the younger Leinart is a top-130 QB in the '26 class.

Chris Henry Jr. (WR) | Ohio State — The son of late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, a coveted wideout just like his father, is headed to the ultimate training ground for modern NFL receivers. Just look at what the Buckeyes did with this year's wideouts plus another recent legacy star, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Dylan Sharper (WR) | Stanford — Father Darren Sharper put together a rare combination of elite play with longevity for an NFL defensive back, making First-Team All-Pro in 2000 with the Packers and in 2009 with the Saints. He made a slew of other Pro Bowls. So we know young Dylan has plenty of practice running routes against one of the best in the world.

That's quite a list of future stars in college football. Surely guys like Henry and Fitzgerald make some sort of splash. Meanwhile, a few other names may not have the robust ranking next to their name, but some way or another, these legacy recruits seem to wind up over-performing expectations more often than not.

