Matt Leinart makes bold prediction about Lane Kiffin's future amid growing LSU rumors
FOX college football analyst Matt Leinart knows a thing or two about Lane Kiffin. From 2001 to 2005, Leinart was a quarterback at USC and Kiffin was on the offensive coaching staff for those four seasons. Accordingly, the former NFL quarterback probably knows more than most about the Ole Miss boss who is now rumored to be heading for LSU as soon as tomorrow. Leinart dropped a surprising social media take on Kiffin's future.
Leinart's surprising take
A three-horse race (that allegedly became two)
Kiffin's memorable weekend has been set up by persistent rumors that he would leave Ole Miss after the season for the vacant head coaching spots at either Florida or LSU. Early on, reports indicated that any of the three schools were willing to pay Kiffin about $13 million per season. Earlier on Friday, rumors indicated that Florida was no longer involved in the Kiffin search and might be instead focusing on Tulane coach Jon Sumrall.
LSU's claim
That leaves LSU and Ole Miss. On3's Brett McMurphy recently polled around 85 college football insiders to see what the perception was in regard to Kiffin's ultimate destination. LSU was the overwhelming favorite in the poll, pulling just under 70% of the total votes. The Tigers have long been one of the more aggressive programs in college football and are apparently looking to make a splash after firing Brian Kelly at midseason.
The staying option
But the other major option seems to be staying with the Rebels. Kiffin had never stayed at one spot in a head coaching role as long as he has now been in Oxford-- six seasons. He has apparently taken the Rebels to the College Football Playoff and after a couple of seasons of top NIL transfer recruiting classes, there's little question that the Rebels can be successful in their current incarnation.
About 20% of the votes in Brett McMurphy's poll thought that Kiffin would ultimately stay with the Rebels. After a series of quick come-and-go jobs early in his coaching career, it would be a nice narrative if Kiffin has learned to be satisfied in his current role and is no longer searching for the next big thing. Kiffin's comments after the game, in which he noted that he would call former bosses Pete Carroll and Nick Saban, suggested that his mind may well not be ultimately made up either way.
Of course, Carroll was the common connection for Kiffin and Leinart, as Carroll was the head coach of the USC team for which Kiffin coached and Leinart played. That's just another reason to wonder if the former quarterback might be on to something with his Kiffin prediction after all.