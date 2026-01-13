$2 million college football QB trending toward final decision after fourth transfer visit

The NCAA transfer portal is in its final week of a two-week window for college players to enter the portal in search of a new program to compete for in 2026. The portal's window opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16.

A few thousand players from all corners of the college football landscape decided to transfer after the 2025 regular season ended. Much of the conversation around the portal in the 2026 cycle centers on quarterbacks moving to new schools in the Power Four.

One of these quarterbacks on the move is former Florida signal caller DJ Lagway, who committed to Baylor for the 2026 season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder began his college football career with Billy Napier and the Gators in 2024. He appeared in all but one game for Florida his freshman year, seeing rotational use until Graham Mertz tore his ACL six games into the season. He passed for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Gators to an 8-5 overall record.

The Gators were 4-8 in Lagway's only full season as their starting quarterback. He threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while rushing for 136 yards and another touchdown. Florida fired Napier after its win over Mississippi State and hired former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall as his successor on Nov. 30, 2025.

Lagway has committed to Baylor as a legacy. He is from Willis, Texas and the son of former Bears running back Derek Lagway, who played at Baylor from 1997-2001.

Even though Lagway had committed to the Bears, he was still considering offers from other schools. In addition to Baylor, he had visited Florida State and Virginia before committing to Baylor.

One of the most notable schools in contact with Lagway following his commitment to Baylor was Ole Miss. Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Lagway was expected to maintain his commitment with the Bears despite paying the Rebels a visit over the weekend.

It continues to trend toward DJ Lagway sticking with his commitment to Baylor despite visiting Ole Miss this past weekend, sources tell me and @chris_hummer https://t.co/2thGeJjhpW pic.twitter.com/s76HBxCKjB — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

Ole Miss is in the midst of an ongoing legal battle against the NCAA to approve eligibility for 2025 starter Trinidad Chambliss for the 2026 season. Between the NCAA's denial and Lagway's visit, Ole Miss received a commitment from former Auburn backup quarterback Deuce Knight.

Knight arrives at Ole Miss as a redshirt freshman, only appearing in two games for the Tigers over the course of the 2025 season. If the Rebels want more experience to ready Knight for the road ahead, they will need to look in the portal for another quarterback to add to their 2026 roster.