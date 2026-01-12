$2 million QB could redshirt next college football season amid transfer portal entry

Under a week remains in the window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the 2026 offseason. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will remain open until Friday.

Over 4,000 players at all levels of college football have decided to enter the transfer portal in the last month. Some of the most notable entries into the portal include Power Four quarterbacks seeking better situations at their next school.

One of the first quarterbacks to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason was former Nebraska signal-caller Dylan Raiola. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder was recruited to Nebraska by Matt Rhule as a five-star prospect in the Cornhuskers' 2024 signing class. He passed for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and led Nebraska to its first bowl game in eight seasons and first bowl victory since its win over UCLA in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl.

Raiola broke his fibula against USC, limiting his season to just nine games. He passed for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in his last year with Nebraska. Raiola announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 15, 2025.

While many quarterbacks who entered the NCAA transfer portal were either clearly linked to another Power Five program or had already committed to one, Raiola's portal journey has been much quieter despite his early entry. Some of the prospects for Raiola in 2026 are less conventional than those of most quarterbacks who enter the transfer portal.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pete Nakos of On3 reported that one possible option for Raiola in 2026 would be to transfer to Oregon and that if Dante Moore returned to the Ducks, Raiola would still transfer there and use a redshirt.

"Sources have indicated that Raiola is in play to join the Oregon roster regardless of Dante Moore's NFL draft decision," Nakos said. "If Moore decided to return to school, Raiola could redshirt a season and be in line to start in 2027."

Moore is currently projecting as the second best quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft behind Fernando Mendoza of Indiana. As it relates to Raiola, Moore also transferred to Oregon and redshirted a season while Dillon Gabriel started for the Ducks in 2024.

If Moore stays at Oregon and Raiola transfers there, it would resemble that of a transfer prior to the portal's inception. College athletes used to be required to sit out one full season after transferring from one school to another, but that requirement ended after the portal's launch.