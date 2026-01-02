$2 million transfer QB connected to three major college football programs

The winter transfer portal window is officially open, and a high-profile veteran quarterback has already emerged as a primary target for multiple Power Four programs.

With an estimated NIL valuation of $2 million from On3, this 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller brings significant starting experience and prolific statistical production to the open market.

Contending teams facing potential roster vacancies have quickly identified the junior passer as a priority addition for the 2026 season. Reports indicate that one undefeated program, in particular, has positioned itself as the frontrunner to secure his commitment as they look to sustain their recent championship-level success.

While three specific schools have been publicly linked to the quarterback, the recruitment process is expected to move swiftly now that the window is active. The player's decision will likely reshape the offensive outlook for whichever program lands his signature for the upcoming campaign.

Josh Hoover linked to Indiana Hoosiers, two other programs

Former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover has officially entered the transfer portal, and the Indiana Hoosiers have quickly emerged as the clear frontrunner for his services.

On3 national recruiting analyst Pete Nakos reported that Indiana is the "top school to watch" in the recruitment, despite lingering interest from other regional programs.

This development aligns with widespread expectations that current Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will depart for the professional ranks following the playoffs. Mendoza guided the program to a historic 12-0 regular season and its first outright Big Ten championship since 1945, a run that culminated in him becoming the school's first Heisman Trophy winner.

ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel confirmed on College GameDay that head coach Curt Cignetti is actively targeting Hoover to lead the offense in 2026. Thamel highlighted that Hoover was initially committed to the Hoosiers as a high school prospect in the Class of 2022 before eventually signing with the Horned Frogs.

Who will Indiana target at QB?? pic.twitter.com/f8nq7tHQj7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

Hoover brings a robust statistical resume from his time in the Big 12. During the 2025 campaign, the junior completed 272 of 413 pass attempts for 3,472 yards. He recorded 29 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions while completing 65.9% of his throws, eclipsing the 300-yard mark five times.

Hoover closed out his junior season on a high note by throwing for four touchdowns and 306 yards in a dominant 45-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats. That performance capped a year where he demonstrated significant arm talent despite facing intense pressure that resulted in 18 sacks.

If he ultimately lands in Bloomington, he steps into an offense tailored for high-volume passing. The veteran would aim to replicate the explosive production that defined Mendoza's Heisman-winning run under Cignetti.

