$8 Million QB Not Viewed as Most Impactful Transfer in College Football

Darian Mensah was the final splash of this year's NCAA transfer portal, as he announced his intentions to transfer on the final day of the two-week January window.

It was a controversial decision to say the least, as Mensah had signed a multi-year deal with Duke prior to the 2025 season that paid him around $8 million. Regardless, his stint in Durham lasted just one year, as he ended up taking his talents to Miami, where he will replace Carson Beck.

While his move raised plenty of eyebrows, it wasn't enough for On3's JD PicKell to declare Mensah as the most impactful transfer in college football, but he was close. PicKell gave that honor to LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, citing how perfect of a fit he is in Lane Kiffin's offense in Baton Rouge.

With that being said, PicKell is still expecting big things from Mensah at Miami, as he made it clear that the Canes will no longer have a game manager at quarterback, but instead they'll have a difference maker.

"Darian Mensah is more than a game manager," PicKell said. "He is a game taker. Like you can win games next year with Darian Mensah in the College Football Playoff...Win a national title because that dudes pulling the trigger for you. Okay so Darian Mensah could be the difference to making the playoff and then winning the national freaking championship out there in the 305."

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In his lone season at Duke, Mensah led the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC title since 1962 with a win over No. 16 Virginia. He threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns, both of which were program records.

He will be surrounded by a loaded Miami offense, as Mario Christobal and company brought in the No. 4 transfer portal class headlined by his top target at Duke, Cooper Barkate. The Canes also added wide receiver transfers from West Virginia in Cam Vaughn and Vandrevius Jacobs from South Carolina.

Mensah will also be facing what looks to be one of the best defenses in college football, as the Canes spared no expense to bring in elite defenders via the transfer portal. With this being arguably the most talented roster that Mensah has had during his college career, for those around the country who may not be too familiar with him just yet, 2026 could be quite the coming-out party for the former two-star recruit.