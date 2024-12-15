Alabama football transfer QB to visit Georgia this week: report
Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan is expected to take an official visit to Georgia to get a closer look at the program, according to ESPN’s Max Olson.
Lonergan is a native of Snellville, Ga., but elected to sign with the Crimson Tide as a former four-star prospect in the 2023 football recruiting cycle.
The quarterback was the No. 13 overall quarterback in his class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services’ rankings.
At the time, Lonergan chose Alabama over Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and others.
Lonergan completed 5 of 6 passes for 23 yards and rushed the ball once for 16 yards in two games with the Crimson Tide this past season.
And he played in one game last fall, going 2 for 2 passing with 12 yards.
In his final year in high school, the quarterback had 3,932 total yards with 39 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
And in his high school career, Lonergan passed for 7,851 yards while completing 63 percent of his pass attempts while scoring 71 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
It was reported that Lonergan intended to transfer away from Alabama in the days since the school was left out of the College Football Playoff.
-
