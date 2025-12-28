All-Conference WR enters college football transfer portal

A former All-Conference wide receiver from the Group of Five ranks plans to enter his name into the college football transfer portal in time for the 2026 season.

Central Michigan wide receiver Langston Lewis intends to put his name into the NCAA transfer portal in search of a new school next fall, according to 247Sports.

His best season

Lewis enjoyed his most productive outing this past season, catching 43 passes for 596 yards and scoring three touchdowns for the Chippewas in 2025.

Before sitting much of the 2024 campaign with an injury, he had 4 combined catches for 79 total yards and another touchdown over the two previous seasons at Central Michigan.

Lewis played in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2023, but made a recovery from injury to make an impact late in the year.

He saw live action in two games as a freshman in 2022 when listed as a backup wide receiver, catching a 45-yard touchdown pass before redshirting that season.

As a recruit

Lewis was a former consensus three-star recruit as listed by 247Sports, the On3 Sports rankings, and the ESPN recruiting composite.

The native of Savannah, Ga., was rated as the No. 259 ranked wide receiver prospect and the No. 178 player from the state of Georgia, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

