Auburn signs transfer QB Jackson Arnold: reports
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has signed with Auburn for the 2025 football season out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Arnold appeared in seven games as a reserve during the 2023 season for the Sooners, making one start, before being named the No. 1 option for the team heading into this fall.
But things didn’t pan out exactly as he hoped.
Arnold was benched after a substandard beginning to the 2024 season in which he threw seven touchdowns with 3 interceptions in more than three games’ worth of action.
The quarterback then split time with Michael Hawkins, finishing the year 154 for 246 passing for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns with 3 picks.
He also ran for 444 yards and 3 additional touchdowns.
Auburn has been in the market for a starting quarterback after Payton Thorne handled the position for the last two seasons, with varying degrees of success and failure.
Thorne finished with 2,713 yards and 21 touchdowns with 9 interceptions, running fof 283 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
