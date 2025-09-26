Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
The Texas A&M Aggies are a top-10 team in the country heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Texas A&M knocked off No. 8 Notre Dame in Week 4 to move to 3-0 on the season, and quarterback Marcel Reed has been one of the best players in the country, throwing nine scores to just one pick in 2025.
Now, the Aggies take on a battle-tested Auburn team that came up short in Week 4 against the Oklahoma Sooners and Heisman hopeful John Mateer.
Jackson Arnold and the Tigers got off to a strong start in 2025, beating Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama all by double digits, but they dropped their first real test in Week 4. Now, they have to go on the road against a ranked opponent in Week 5 and are set as underdogs in the latest odds from the best betting sites.
The Aggies have a real chance to make the College Football Playoff this season with the win over Notre Dame already in their back pocket, but can they knock off Auburn in their first SEC clash of 2025?
Let’s take a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this Week 5 matchup.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Auburn +6.5 (-112)
- Texas A&M -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Auburn: +195
- Texas A&M: -238
Total
- 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Auburn vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Auburn record: 3-1
- Texas A&M record: 3-0
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch
Marcel Reed, Quarterback, Texas A&M
Reed belongs in the Heisman conversation early on in the 2025 season, as he’s thrown for 869 yards and nine scores in three games. While the Aggies quarterback is completing less than 60 percent of his passes, he’s also an impact player on the ground, rushing 25 times for 142 yards and a score in 2025.
The Aggies are 30th in EPA/Play on offense this season, and Reed had a big game against Notre Dame, throwing for 360 yards, two scores and one pick while also rushing for 37 yards.
The only problem? He completed just 17 of his 37 pass attempts.
The Aggies quarterback will look to be more efficient in Week 5 against Auburn.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have done a great job against the spread this season, as Auburn is 1-2-1 against the number while Texas A&M is 1-2.
I actually think the underdog is worth a look in this game, even though the Tigers are coming off a loss to a ranked opponent in Week 4.
Auburn has dominated on the ground this season both on offense and on defense. The Tigers are allowing just 1.9 yards per carry while averaging 5.0 yards per carry on the offensive side. They rank second in the country in EPA/Rush on defense and 10th in EPA/Rush on offense.
Why does this matter so much when Reed has thrown the ball well for the Aggies?
Well, Texas A&M is still 48th in the country in EPA/Rush on offense, and Reed’s struggles with his completion percentage could end up stalling the Texas A&M offense against a stout Auburn front.
These teams are 49th (Auburn) and 44th (Texas A&M) in EPA/Play this season, even though Auburn is just 114th in the country in EPA/Pass on defense.
Under Mike Elko, the Aggies are just 4-12 against the spread (since the start of the 2024 season). I can’t bet on them to win by a touchdown or more in this SEC battle.
Pick: Auburn +6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
