All-American QB entering college football transfer portal

Thousands of college football players around the country will be searching for new homes this offseason. With the beginning of a New Year, there's plenty of hope that a fresh start will be all someone needs to bounce back out of the transfer portal.

The quarterback market, in particular, is very deep this offseason due to coaching changes and other factors. A lot of money is going to be invested in the position from the portal.

Ahead of the official opening of the portal on Friday, January 2, a veteran quarterback is putting his name into the field.

Former All-American Entering Transfer Portal

Florida International Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) drops back in the pocket during the third quarter against Penn State | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

On the first day of 2026, junior quarterback Keyone Jenkins announced his plans to transfer after three seasons at FIU, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Jenkins was a 2025 G5 preseason All-American third team selection by HERO Sports. However, he had a disappointing campaign compared to the previous year. Jenkins dealt with injuries, missed multiple games, and is coming off a bowl game loss to UTSA, in which he failed to throw for 50 yards.

In 10 starts, Jenkins completed 164/263 passes for 1,742 yards with 9 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. He added 51 rushes for 132 yards and 5 more scores.

Jenkins was benched in his final game at FIU.

In 2024, Jenkins put together a solid season with the Panthers. Under former head coach Mike MacIntyre, he completed 188/304 passes for 2,557 yards with 22 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Jenkins rushed 75 times for 130 yards and 2 scores.

As a sophomore, Jenkins threw for 300+ yards in three games, including a career-high 362 yards on 23/32 passing and 2 touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to Monmouth. He tossed 4 touchdowns in a 34-13 victory against New Mexico State.

Jenkins signed with Florida International as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. During his prep career at Miami Central, he won multiple state championships.

In three years with the Golden Panthers, Jenkins started 33 games. He completed 546/899 passes for 6,713 yards with 42 touchdowns to 25 interceptions. Jenkins has totaled 243 rushes for 312 yards and 13 more scores.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound quarterback will have two seasons to play one at his next stop.

