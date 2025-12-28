Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal

College football bowl season isn't what it was a decade ago. In the modern age of the sport, most of the significance and attention sits on the 12-team College Football Playoff.

That hasn't stopped the postseason from delivering plenty of exciting moments and some very competitive games. Look no further than Saturday's slate. Five of the eight matchups came down to a single possession.

One of the comebacks of the year fell just short in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. North Texas prevailed over San Diego State, 49-47, but not without plenty of drama. Trailing 49-20 entering the fourth quarter, the Aztecs went on a 27-7 run, including a punt return for a touchdown.

San Diego State's final score came with just one second remaining, allowing North Texas to run out the clock on the ensuing onside kick. The result moved the Mean Green to 12-2, the best record in program history, and more wins than in their last two years combined.

Coming out of the game, North Texas is having a hard time celebrating after taking a few transfer portal hits. The school previously lost its head coach, Eric Morris, to Oklahoma State.

Breakout Running Back Moving On To Transfer Portal

On Saturday evening, redshirt freshman running back Ashton Gray announced his decision to transfer after two seasons at North Texas, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Gray came out of nowhere to play a big role in the New Mexico Bowl. He saw increased playing time with Makenzie McGill and Kiefer Sibley unavailable. Gray finished the game with a career-high 16 carries for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding one reception for nine yards.

The Arkansas native scored twice in the first half, including a 51-yard scamper early in the second quarter that put North Texas up 28-13. His first touchdown gave the Mean Green a 14-7 advantage that they would never relinquish despite San Diego State's late rally.

Gray entered the game with 42 carries for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season. That just goes to show how impressive his final outing of the fall truly was.

Including the bowl game, Gray totaled 40 carries for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns in his last four appearances.

Gray signed with North Texas as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He redshirted during his first season with the program. Gray was recruited by former head coach Eric Morris and could potentially fit in at Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-0, 208-pound running back will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gray was the Little Rock Touchdown Club State Player of the Year and an all-state selection during his senior season at Marion High School in 2023.

North Texas has multiple starters expected to enter the portal, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins.

