College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game

The perception of bowl games and their significance to college football programs and players has undergone a rapid shift over the last decade.

In the current age of the sport, teams are turning down postseason bids while the transfer portal is filling up before most bowl games even kick off.

That's just the reality of the situation. Normally, it's the needy who are hit the hardest as G6 schools and poorly constructed FBS programs have their rosters raided.

Just take a look at what's happening at UTSA.

UTSA's Jeff Traylor: 'I Hate What's Going On In College Football'

Since transitioning to the FBS over a decade ago, UTSA has established itself in the Conference USA and the American Conference.

Head coach Jeff Traylor has led the program to six consecutive bowl games. That includes an up-and-down campaign in 2025, when the Roadrunners started 0-2 and won two of their final three games to finish 6-6.

UTSA is a week away from taking on FIU in the First Responder Bowl on December 26.

Going into the matchup, the Roadrunners could be without as many as 20 players. Many of those losses are due to the portal.

"We'll be a shell of ourselves, but whoever we got out there, we're going to go out there and play the best we can," Traylor said, according to KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta. "It's just the numbers are so big with all the tampering. All the agents, it's coaches too, it's all of them. Our kids are being promised such incredible numbers, they're getting lured into the portal.

"I just hope all the things those coaches and agents are promising they're going to do for my kids. I hate it because I really want to coach them in a bowl game, but they're getting leveraged out of it," Traylor continued. "Their agents are telling them, they've got to not play in the bowl, they'll get this number, they don't play in the bowl [they'll get this number]."

"I hate what's going on in college football. I just think the numbers have gotten so large. You're talking about teams that have $26 million to $40 million, and the number's just too big, and who knows if they're being told the truth? It's sad, it really is sad," Traylor added. "I never thought we'd be punished for making a bowl game by being leveraged, that if you don't give them a certain number, they're not going to play in a bowl.

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Traylor is focused on the players still with the team, but he couldn't help but recognize that college football looks a lot different than it did in his first season on the job.

"I'm going to celebrate the kids we have left, whoever that is, we're going to go out there and play our tails off, and I'm very grateful for them," Traylor said. "Again, I hate we're talking about the 10 to 15 that probably are not going to play in the game, or 20, whatever that number ends up being. We should be talking about the 90 to 85 that are going to play with their teammates."

"It's like I just woke in another world as compared to where we were six years ago," Traylor added.

Is there a way to combat what's going on? Not really. There have been calls for coaches to report instances of tampering.

Most of the time, it's hard for the people in charge to get the specifics of whose saying what.

"There's no such thing as tampering. Coaches talk to players, agents talk to players," Traylor said. "Oh, then turn them in, coach. You think those players are going to give me the coach that's actually talking to them? Why? It's driving the price up. The more they get driven up, the price goes up higher and higher.

"As long as there's people gonna pay it, who's going to stop it? What's going to stop this? What's going to stop it? Only the freedom of process is going to stop because when there's no money left, what are we going to all do?"

As of December 19, four players who started multiple games for UTSA have announced plans to enter the transfer portal, including cornerbacks Davin Martin and KK Meier, defensive end Kenny Ozowalu, and defensive tackle Chidera Otutu.

More attrition is possible in the next seven days.

Read more on College Football HQ

• $45 million college football head coach reportedly offers Lane Kiffin unexpected role

• Paul Finebaum believes one SEC school is sticking by an ‘average’ head coach

• SEC football coach predicts major change after missing College Football Playoff

• Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (Dec. 17)