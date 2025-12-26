College Football Playoff team loses former starter to transfer portal

A handful of teams made the leap from the FCS to the FBS over the last couple of years.

None of those programs has risen to the level of success that James Madison has established in the Sun Belt since 2022. The Dukes haven't finished with fewer than eight wins over the past four seasons, including a trip to the College Football Playoff this fall.

Under Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney, James Madison has quickly become an unlikely underdog story, along with developing into one of the darlings of the sport in the process.

The Dukes didn't blink after Cignetti departed from Indiana following the 2023 season. With Chesney making a similar move to UCLA, the program has a new frontier to conquer as Billy Napier takes over the reins.

The coaching changes are leading to some movement in the transfer portal this offseason.

Former Starting Tight End Transferring From James Madison

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, redshirt sophomore tight end Josh Phifer plans to transfer following three seasons at James Madison.

Phifer appeared in 13 games during the 2025 season, contributing off the bench. He saw the second-most snaps (455) among tight ends on the roster. Phifer caught 4 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came in James Madison's 52-20 victory against Texas State on October 28.

The Georgia native played 35+ snaps in the conference championship victory over Troy and the College Football Playoff loss to Oregon. He recorded 1 reception for 2 yards against the Ducks.

In 2024, Phifer saw action in 10 games, starting in 4 of them. He caught 2 receptions for 41 yards.

A three-star prospect in the 2023 class, Phifer signed with James Madison when Cignetti was still the head coach. He appeared in five games as a true freshman but retained his redshirt, since one of those outings was in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Phifer stuck with the Dukes when Chesney took over the program. James Madison went 32-8 with Phifer on the roster.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound tight end caught six passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 29 career appearances. Phifer will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• Former 5-star QB becomes latest college football star to sign new deal for 2026 season



• College Football Playoff team has taken 3 major hits in trenches via transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game