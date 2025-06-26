Big Ten coach implies Georgia tampered with football player Josh McCray
The loss of lead rusher Josh McCray was a blow for Illinois after the tailback entered the transfer portal and landed at Georgia in time for the 2025 season.
But the haste with which McCray landed with the Bulldogs after transferring has Illini coach Bret Bielema wondering if some unsavory forces may have been at work during the process.
“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bielema said on The Triple Option Podcast.
“Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy.”
While he didn’t say it outright, it appears that Bielema was certainly implying that Georgia tampered with McCray in order for him to make a decision quite that quickly.
In the process, Georgia found itself with a key replacement for running back Branson Robinson, who transferred in April.
But after some criticism of his remarks from fans and analysts on social media, Bielema responded himself to clarify some details, and also defend McCray’s decision.
In response to an X post, Bielema replied: “He actually entered the portal on 4/18 at 12:08 pm which we helped him do and guided him on the process moving forward.
He added: “appreciate your time and inaccurate information. He is a great young man and at a great place with great people. Don’t make something of nothing.”
For his part, Bielema made comments earlier this spring that suggested he and his coaches were aware that McCray was likely to enter the transfer portal.
“Josh came in and expressed his interest in getting in the portal,” he told 247Sports in April.
“Obviously, I talked to him about what I thought we could do and where we’re at, but his intentions are to get in the portal, and I totally understand that.”
He added: “I know a lot of people have opinions on it, but I wasn’t shocked at what yesterday was. We’ve prepared for that moment.”
McCray ran for a team-high 609 yards and scored 10 touchdowns at Illinois last season as a redshirt junior, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
His departure should aid a Bulldogs offense that struggled on the ground a year ago.
Georgia ranked second-worst among SEC teams a year ago by averaging just over 124 rushing yards per game, was 10th in the conference in total offense, and 12th in third down success.
