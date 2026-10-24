College Football's Leading Wide Receiver Makes Surprising Transfer Portal Decision

The most productive wide receiver in college football was sure to be one of the most prominent names in the transfer portal ahead of the 2027 season.

Instead, he’ll be staying put at the one school that made him an offer after making what could be one of the most consequential decisions in the sport.

Top WR won’t transfer in 2027

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Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree, who leads all players nationally with 1,040 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, announced his intention to return to the Beavers program next season and not transfer to another school.

About a week ago, Legree’s father announced a “decision day” was forthcoming, when his son would reveal his future plans on a YouTube livestream.

Beaver fans everywhere were relieved when he confirmed: “I will be re-signing to the Oregon State Beavers for the 2027 through 2028 season.”

With that, a player who would have been one of the most hotly-pursued skill players in the transfer portal is officially off the market well before the portal opens in January.

High-profile recruit with just one FBS offer

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Legree originally projected as a defensive back when he emerged as a high-caliber high school recruit in Baltimore for the well-known St. Frances Academy.

Prior to his senior season, though, he made a major decision on his future, switching over to the wide receiver position.

Still, only one FBS program ever even extended an offer to Legree: Oregon State. And it’s there that he’ll stay next fall.

A breakout wide receiver star

Legree has at least 100 receiving yards in each of his first seven games, setting a school record for the most consecutive appearances with 100 or more receiving yards.

The wideout was also named the Pac-12 freshman of the week in each of the first seven weeks of the 2026 college football season.

He’s also the only freshman ranked among the top 15 in the country in both receiving yards and touchdown catches. Of the latter, he has two more than Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith.

Oregon State on a serious run in 2026

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Thanks in part to Legree’s production, the Beavers have emerged as one of the most fun to watch teams in college football, and one with credible postseason ambitions.

After dropping their first two games, to Houston and Texas Tech, they went on a five-game win streak, coming into Week 8 sitting atop the Pac-12 standings.

Oregon State ranks No. 1 in the country with almost 385 passing yards per game and sits third in FBS by averaging more than 42 points each time out.

A monster clash against Group of Six playoff favorite Boise State on Nov. 14 will go a long way in determining who gets the most attention from the selection committee.

But right now, the Beavers are playing consequential football, and Jesse Legree is one huge reason why. And it looks like he’ll be there for some time to come.