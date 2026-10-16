College Football's Top WR in Receiving Yards Is Neither Jeremiah Smith Nor Malachi Toney

Players like Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney get the national hype, but the nation's leading receiver is finding ways to make noise under the radar. After being an unheralded high school recruit, as a true freshman in the Pac-12, the nation's biggest gainer at wide receiver is also one of college football's most consistent stars.

The Nation's No. 1 WR

Oregon State receiver Jesse Legree has the most imposing receiving stats in the nation. After six games, Legree has 38 catches for 932 yards and 12 touchdowns. Not only is Legree tops nationally in receiving yardage, but his 24.5 yards per catch is the most of FBS receivers with at least 15 catches. And Legree came from absolutely out of nowhere.

Legree's History

As a high school recruit in Maryland, Legree was ranked as a three-star recruit by all three major recruiting services. Rivals' industry rankings listed Legree as the No. 1,631 recruit in the class. Legree didn't even get a scholarship offer from Oregon State until late in the recruiting process, and he committed almost immediately. The other schools listed by 247sports as having offered Legree a scholarship were Towson, Buffalo, Temple, Wofford, LIU, Rhode Island, and Delaware State. The late offer from Oregon State gave the 5'10" Legree his best shot at major college football. It's a chance he has taken advantage of immediately.

In six games with the Beavers, Legree has topped 100 yards in each game. He has at least four catches in every game and has scored at least one touchdown in each game. In his last two games, Legree faced ranked competition in Texas Tech and Houston. Over the two games, he produced 13 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Legree's receptions include 16 catches that covered 20 or more yards-- which ties for national lead in that category with Missouri's Cayden Lee. Legree's 10 30+ yard catches, eight 40+ yard catches, and five 50+ yard catches lead the nation in each category.

Other Receiving Leaders

It's actually not unusual for the nation's top receiver to be an under-the-radar sort of player. A season ago, San Jose State's 5'8" Danny Scudero led the nation in receiving yards. Rome Odunze in 2023 was the last power conference player to lead the nation in receiving and DeVonta Smith in 2020 at Alabama was the last Heisman candidate to appear atop the receiving yardage list.

Legree will have at least two more years in college and if the transfer portal is of interest, he figures to be an instant impact player in that particular area. But at least for now, the top wide receiver in the naiton remains a fairly well-kept secret-- although probably not for long.