College Football Playoff team loses all-conference player to transfer portal

The newly expanded 12-team postseason field has provided a massive platform for Group of Five programs to showcase elite talent on a national stage. However, that increased exposure often leads to immediate roster turnover once the campaign concludes.

Reporting from CBS Sports journalists Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz on Saturday indicated that a standout defensive back from a recent playoff participant has officially submitted his name into the collegiate free agency database.

This significant departure comes less than a week after the program competed against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in the opening round of the tournament. The cornerback was a bright spot in that contest and recorded an interception against one of the nation's most potent offenses. His exit adds another layer of complexity to a locker room that is already navigating a transition at the head coaching position.

The move underscores the volatile nature of modern roster management for successful mid-major programs. While the team celebrated a historic season that included a conference championship and a landmark playoff appearance, they must now replace a key starter who generated significant production in the secondary.

JMU cornerback enters transfer portal following breakout season

James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin has officially appeared in the NCAA transfer portal as of Saturday afternoon. The announcement follows a stellar junior campaign where the 6-foot-1 defender established himself as a premier cover man in the Sun Belt Conference and a playmaker against top-tier competition.

Eaglin finished the 2025 season with 35 total tackles and a team-high five interceptions. He proved to be a disruptive force in the secondary by defending eight passes and returning his takeaways for a combined 140 yards. His statistical output also included a blocked kick and a defensive touchdown that highlighted his versatility.

His production peaked during key moments of the schedule. Eaglin recorded two interceptions against Old Dominion on October 18 and later secured a pick against the Washington State Cougars.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner capped off his year with an interception against Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during the Dukes' 51-34 loss in the College Football Playoff first round. That performance on the national stage likely cemented his status as a high-level prospect for potential suitors.

The Spring Lake, North Carolina, native earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts. He was also named to the All-ECAC Team alongside four of his teammates. Eaglin redshirted in 2022 to retain a year of eligibility and leaves Harrisonburg with six career interceptions and 47 total tackles over his tenure.

This departure creates a significant vacancy in the secondary for incoming James Madison Dukes head coach Billy Napier. Napier was hired to replace Bob Chesney after Chesney accepted the head coaching job with the UCLA Bruins following the regular season.

